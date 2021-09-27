India at Sudirman Cup 2021 Schedule: Day 2 match timings in IST, list of players and channel details

India’s chances of qualifying for the knock-out of the Sudirman Cup took a huge crumble as they were vanquished 1-4 by Thailand in their opening Group A match on Sunday. They are set to face defending champions China on Monday.
The Indian contingent have stepped onto the court without star shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal and the men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.
At a time like this, others had to step up for the occasion. However, India were on the back-foot from the start as Kidambi Srikanth went down to three-time junior champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn 9-21 19-21 in the first singles matchup.
The men’s pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila won their men's doubles match against Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren. It was the only silver lining for India in the entire match.
After a disappointing start to their 2021 Sudirman Cup campaign, India will look to make a comeback against defending and 11 time title holders China in their second Group A match in Vantaa on Monday.
Here's the complete schedule for India vs China:
Indian badminton players in action on Day 2 of Sudirman Cup 2021
India vs China 12:30pm onwards
Men's Doubles - M.R. Arjun/ Dhruv Kapila vs Liu Cheng/ Zhou Hao Dong
Women's Singles - Aditi Bhatt vs Chen Yu Fei
Men's Singles - B. Sai Praneeth vs Shi Yu Qi
Women's Doubles - Ashwini Ponnappa/ N. Sikki Reddy vs Li Wen Mei/ Zheng Yu
Mixed Doubles - Srikanth Kidambi/ Rutaparna Panda vs Feng Yan/ Zhe Du Yue
BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2021: Live streaming details
All the matches of the Sudirman Cup 2021 can be streamed live on the Star Sport 2 SD & HD. You can also enjoy streaming the league matches on the digital platform, Disney+ Hotstar.
