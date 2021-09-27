India at Sudirman Cup 2021 Schedule: Day 2 match timings in IST, list of players and channel details

India’s chances of qualifying for the knock-out of the Sudirman Cup took a huge crumble as they were vanquished 1-4 by Thailand in their opening Group A match on Sunday. They are set to face defending champions China on Monday.

The Indian contingent have stepped onto the court without star shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal and the men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

At a time like this, others had to step up for the occasion. However, India were on the back-foot from the start as Kidambi Srikanth went down to three-time junior champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn 9-21 19-21 in the first singles matchup.

The men’s pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila won their men's doubles match against Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren. It was the only silver lining for India in the entire match.

After a disappointing start to their 2021 Sudirman Cup campaign, India will look to make a comeback against defending and 11 time title holders China in their second Group A match in Vantaa on Monday.

Badminton Talk @BadmintonTalk



Ini dia yang ditunggu-tunggu.. Jadwal lengkap babak grup.



Laga mana yang paling dinantikan?



Format: Best of 5 matches (all matches to be played), top 2 in each group qualify to Quarter Finals



Who will be the champion?



#SudirmanCup2021 FULL GROUP STAGE SCHEDULEIni dia yang ditunggu-tunggu.. Jadwal lengkap babak grup.Laga mana yang paling dinantikan?Format: Best of 5 matches (all matches to be played), top 2 in each group qualify to Quarter FinalsWho will be the champion? FULL GROUP STAGE SCHEDULE



Ini dia yang ditunggu-tunggu.. Jadwal lengkap babak grup.



Laga mana yang paling dinantikan?



Format: Best of 5 matches (all matches to be played), top 2 in each group qualify to Quarter Finals



Who will be the champion?



#SudirmanCup2021 https://t.co/XRQinDuDFz

Here's the complete schedule for India vs China:

Indian badminton players in action on Day 2 of Sudirman Cup 2021

India vs China 12:30pm onwards

Men's Doubles - M.R. Arjun/ Dhruv Kapila vs Liu Cheng/ Zhou Hao Dong

Women's Singles - Aditi Bhatt vs Chen Yu Fei

Men's Singles - B. Sai Praneeth vs Shi Yu Qi

Women's Doubles - Ashwini Ponnappa/ N. Sikki Reddy vs Li Wen Mei/ Zheng Yu

Mixed Doubles - Srikanth Kidambi/ Rutaparna Panda vs Feng Yan/ Zhe Du Yue

BAI Media @BAI_Media



🇮🇳 will take on 🇨🇳 in 2nd group stage match of group A at



Catch live action on



#IndiaontheRise

#badminton 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 🔥🇮🇳 will take on 🇨🇳 in 2nd group stage match of group A at #SudirmanCup2021 in Vantaa 🇫🇮 and here's our lineup for today's matches 💪🏻Catch live action on @StarSportsIndia @DisneyPlusHS from 12:30 pm 📺 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 🔥



🇮🇳 will take on 🇨🇳 in 2nd group stage match of group A at #SudirmanCup2021 in Vantaa 🇫🇮 and here's our lineup for today's matches 💪🏻



Catch live action on @StarSportsIndia & @DisneyPlusHS from 12:30 pm 📺



#IndiaontheRise

#badminton https://t.co/6nVE6BVyE3

BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2021: Live streaming details

Also Read

All the matches of the Sudirman Cup 2021 can be streamed live on the Star Sport 2 SD & HD. You can also enjoy streaming the league matches on the digital platform, Disney+ Hotstar.

Also read: Sudirman Cup 2021 Schedule: Full list of matches, live channel and telecast details

Edited by Diptanil Roy