India at Sudirman Cup 2021 schedule: Day 4 match timings, list of players, and channel details

In the absence of star players, the Indian badminton team's chances of qualifying for the knockout stage of the Sudirman Cup ended after two consecutive losses against Thailand and China.

India were vanquished 1-4 by Thailand in their opening Group A match on Sunday, before being beaten 0-5 by China on Monday.

The Indian contingent stepped onto the court without star shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal and the men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

The men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapil put up a fight against Liu Cheng and Zhou Hao Dong before going down 20-22, 17-21.

Young Aditi Bhatt then tested her skills against Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei, who expectedly notched up an easy 21-9, 21-8 win to put China ahead 2-0.

World No. 15 B Sai Praneeth then took the court against former All England champion Shi Yuqi in the men's singles but it turned out to be a one-sided affair. He went down 10-21, 10-21 as China sealed the contest by taking an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost 16-21, 13-21 to Chinese world number 15 Zheng Yu and Li Wen Mei. Meanwhile, Du Yue and Feng Yan Zhe thrashed Kidambi Srikanth and Rutaparna Panda 9-21, 9-21 in the mixed doubles match.

Indian badminton players in action on Day 4 of Sudirman Cup 2021

India vs Finland - 6:30 PM IST onwards on Wednesday, September 29.

Mixed Doubles: MR Arjun/ Ashwini Ponnappa vs Anton Kaisti/ Jenny Nystrom

Men's Singles: Kidambi Srikanth vs Kalle Koljonen

Women's Singles: Malvika Bansod vs Nella Nyqvist

Men's Doubles: MR Arjun/ Dhruv Kapila vs Anton Kaisti/Jesper Paul

Women's Doubles: Tanisha Crasto/ Rutaparna Panda vs Mathilda Lindholm/ Jenny Nystrom

BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2021: Live streaming details

All the matches of the Sudirman Cup 2021 can be streamed live on Star Sports 2 SD & HD. You can also enjoy streaming the league matches on the digital platform, Disney+ Hotstar.

