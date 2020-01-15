Indonesia Masters 2020: Kidambi Srikanth knocked out in the first round

Kidambi Srikanth lost to Shesar Hiren Rhustavito

What's the story?

Indian badminton star Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the Indonesia Masters 2020 after losing his first-round match against Shesar Hiren Rhustavito. Srikanth won the first game 21-18, however, his rival came back from behind to claim the next two games and progress to the next round.

The background

Fans had high expectations from the 26-year-old shuttler who trains under Pullela Gopichand. Srikanth had attained the number 1 ranking in the men's section during 2018 because of his consistent performances on the badminton court. However, he seems to have lost his touch in the last few months.

The heart of the matter

Facing off against local talent Shesar Hiren Rhustavito, Srikanth made a positive start. He won the closely contested first game with the scoreline of 21-18. It looked like the Indian shuttler would soon wrap up his rival, however, the Indonesian star blew him away in the second game. Rhustavito levelled the score with a thumping 21-12 victory in the second game.

Srikanth could not regain the momentum in the third game as the Indonesian player took a big lead. He later sealed the deal with a 21-14 win in the third game. With this defeat, Srikanth's campaign at the Indonesian Masters 2020 tournament has ended.

The Indian pair of N Sikki Reddy and Pranaav Jerry Chopra had also lost to the duo of Ko Sung Hyun and Eom Hye Won in straight games and crashed out of the mixed doubles tourney. Also, Sourabh Verma lost to Chinese shuttler Lu Guangzu in three games.

What's next?

PV Sindhu will be in action in the women's singles tournament. As far as Srikanth's form is concerned, the Indian fans would hope that he finds his lost touch back because he had even lost in the first round of Malaysia Masters earlier this month.