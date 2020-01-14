Indonesia Masters 2020: Lakshya Sen, Subhankar Dey lose in qualifying round

Lakshya Sen

Indonesia Masters 2020 is taking place between January 14 and January 19, in Jakarta, Indonesia. Last week in Malaysia masters, not even a single Indian was able to make it to the semi-finals. And qualifying rounds of this week's Indonesia masters don't have any good news as well for the Indian contingent.

Lakshya Sen, winner of six tournaments (three super 100 and three international challenger events) in 2019, failed to impress as he lost against world number 34 Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk of Thailand 21-13, 21-12 in 32 minutes. This is Lakshya Sen's second consecutive loss in qualifying rounds in as many weeks.

On the other hand, Subhankar Dey's attempt to make it on the big stage of international badminton remains unsuccessful this week as well. He lost tamely against Suppanyu Avihingsanon of Thailand 21-16, 21-12 in 38 minutes. Dey had lost in the qualifying rounds of Malaysia masters last week.

In women's doubles, Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh lost against the Indonesian duo of Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti and Ribka Sugiarto 21-16, 21-6 in 26 minutes. This world number 47th Indian duo had also lost in the qualifying rounds of Malaysia Masters.

From India, PV Sindhu, who is seeded fifth is the only Indian to be seeded at this tournament. She will start her campaign against Aya Ohori of Japan and is likely to face defending champion Saina Nehwal in the second round. Saina Nehwal will be up against Sayaka Takahashi of Japan in the first round.

In Men's Singles, as many as six Indians will fancy their chances to win the coveted trophy. Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, Sameer Verma, Sourabh Verma, Parupalli Kashyap, and HS Prannoy will be seen playing their first-round matches on 15th January.

Ashwini Ponnapa who has suffered a knee injury during her training sessions and won't be seen participating in the women's doubles and mixed doubles category. Big names in singles category, Tai Tzu Ying and Kento Momota have both opted to not participate in this tournament.