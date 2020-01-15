Indonesia Masters 2020, PV Sindhu vs Aya Ohori: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

A week after meeting Aya Ohori in the second round of the Malaysia Masters, PV Sindhu is all set to cross swords with the Japanese as she begins her Indonesia Masters 2020 campaign. Seeded fifth at this Super 500 tournament, the World No.6 would be eager and hungry to make a grand start to the season, which has added importance being an Olympic year.

The Indonesia Masters is a tournament Sindhu has never won before nor has she reached the final of. And that should make the reigning world champion doubly motivated to grab the trophy this time.

She has come to Jakarta on the back of a quarter-final show in Kuala Lumpur last week. A couple of fine wins definitely boosted her confidence level and the Rio Olympic silver medallist would be keen to build on it.

One of the wins was against the 20th ranked Ohori, who is her opponent today. Sindhu notched up her ninth consecutive victory over the Japanese and the 21-10, 21-15 scoreline pretty much proves that the Indian hardly had any hiccup. Sindhu was able to assert her supremacy in the match right from the beginning and refused to show any signs of struggle unlike the latter half of 2019 where the Indian was a pale shadow of herself.

With a hectic Premier Badminton League coming up next week, this is a very good opportunity for Sindhu to hone her skills and test herself against the best, and she would most certainly make the most of it.

Here is all you need to know about Indonesia Masters 2020:

Tournament: Daihatsu Indonesia Masters 2020

Category: Super 500

Prize Money: US$400,000

Venue: Istora Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta, Indonesia

Dates: January 14-19, 2020

Match Schedule: (5) PV Sindhu vs Aya Ohori at approx 3 pm IST on January 15, 2020

Where to watch the matches in India?

The Indonesia Masters matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD from the quarterfinal stages.

Indonesia Masters live stream details

Live Stream will be available on Hotstar.com from quarterfinal stages.

