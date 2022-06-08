Indonesia Masters 2022: Preview, Indian squad, when and streaming details

The Indian Contingent, spearheaded by two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Thomas Cup champion Lakshya Sen, are currently competing at the 2022 Indonesia Masters badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia. The Indonesia Masters tournament is scheduled to be played from June 7-12.

Lakshya Sen is off to a good start as he thrashed Danish shuttler Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus in straight sets 21-10, 21-18 in the first round of the Indonesia Masters (BWF World Tour Super 500) on Tuesday.

Its ever win for Lakshya against the Danish shuttler in their 3 meetings so far.

Meanwhile, seeded fourth in the tournament, PV Sindhu, who is aiming for her maiden Indonesia Masters title, will take on world No. 22 Line Christophersen of Denmark in the women’s singles opener.

However, a few other prominent names have opted out of the badminton tournament. Kidambi Srikanth is injured and doubles duo Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are taking a break following a hectic first half of 2022.

Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap and HS Prannoy have also pulled out of the tournament at the last minute.

Nehwal was stunned by Malvika Bansod in the second round of the 2022 India Open as the former world No.1 lost in straight games 21-17, 21-9 to her compatriot.

Indonesia Masters 2022: Indian squad

Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen, Sameer Verma; Qualifiers: Sourabh Verma, Subhankar Dey

Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu; Qualifier: Aakarshi Kashyap

Men’s Doubles: B Sumeeth Reddy-Attri Manu; Qualifiers: Ishaan Bhatnagar-Sai Pratheek, Ashith Surya-Vasantha Kumar-Hanumaiah Ranganatha

Women’s Doubles: N Sikki Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa, Ritika Thaker-Simran Singhi

Mixed Doubles: Venkat Gaurav Prasad-Juhi Dewangan, B Sumeeth Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa; Qualifiers: Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto

Indonesia Masters 2022: When and where to watch

There will be no LIVE telecast of the initial rounds of the Super Series 500 tournament. Fans can follow the action and updates on the BWF website and BWF's official YouTube channel.

