Indonesia Masters Badminton 2020: PV Sindhu lone Indian shuttler to move to the second round

Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020

BWF World Champion PV Sindhu was the only Indian badminton player to move to the second round of the Indonesia Masters 2020 Badminton tournament. She won a hard-fought match against Japan's Aya Ohori at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta. Sindhu defeated the Japanese shuttler 14-21, 21-15, 21-11 in 59 minutes to move to the second round of the tournament. She will now face Sayaka Takahashi on Thursday in a bid to seal a place in the quarterfinals.

Defending champion and former World No.1 Saina Nehwal suffered a shocking defeat from Sayaka Takahashi in the first round of Indonesia Masters. Nehwal lost the match 21-19 13-21, 5-21 in 50 minutes to crash out of the tournament.

Earlier in the day, Kidambi Srikanth was handed a loss by local boy Shesar Hiren Rhustavito. The one-hour and three-minute match saw Srikanth lose 21-18, 12-21, 21-14. The mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki N Reddy lost 8-21 14-21 to South Korea's Ko Sung Hyun and Eom Hye Won soon after the defeat of Srikanth.

Saurabh Verma and B Sai Praneeth were also ousted from the tournament by Chinese players after losing their respective matches. Verma lost to Guang Zu Lu 21-17, 15-21, 10-21 while Praneeth was defeated by Shi Yu Qi 21-16, 18-21, 10-21. In the evening session, Sameer Verma went down to 22nd ranked Tommy Sugiarto in their first-round encounter. Sameer lost 17-21, 21-19, 10-21.

The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had relatively tough opponents in their first-round match. They faced the second-seeded Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia. The Indian duo lost the match 20-22, 15-21 to exit in the second straight tournament of the year without moving to the second round.

In the final hours of the first round matches, Parupalli Kashyap and H. S. Prannoy were also handed defeats in straight sets by their Indonesian opponents. Kashyap lost 14-21, 12-21 to the seventh seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting as Prannoy went down 17-21, 14-21 to Jonatan Christie.