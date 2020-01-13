Indonesia Masters Badminton 2020: Where to watch, schedule, live stream details and more

Rajan Jaykar Preview Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020

Saina Nehwal

Defending champion Saina Nehwal will be in action at the 2020 Indonesia Masters in a bid to win her first title of the year, and she will be joined by fifth-seeded PV Sindhu in the women's singles category. The duo could face off each other in the second round match in what could be one of the awaited matches in this tournament.

Saina starts her campaign against Japan's Sayaka Takahashi, while Sindhu will face another Japanese, Aya Ohori. It seems to be an easy tie for both the Indian shuttlers after their performance at the Malaysia Masters last week. However, the Indonesia Masters could very well see only one Indian female shuttler going past the second round in the women's singles.

In the men's singles category, after losing in the very first match of the year at the Malaysia Masters, Kidambi Srikanth will try to better his result in Jakarta. He will play his first-round match against home player Shesar Hiren Rhustavito and if he wins the match, he is expected to meet the winner of the Viktor Axelsen vs Lin Dan encounter.

Sourabh Verma, Sameer Verma, Parupalli Kashyap, Prannoy HS, and B Sai Praneeth are the other Indian men's singles players who will be playing in the first round. Lakshya Sen and Shubhankar Dey have been drafted in the qualifications and will be keen on making an impact to land a spot in the first round of the Indonesia Masters.

In the men's doubles category, the top Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Reddy and Chirag Shetty will be up against the second seed pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan.

Here is all you need to know about Indonesia Masters 2020

Tournament: Daihatsu Indonesia Masters 2020

Category: Super 500

Prize Money: US$400,000

Venue: Istora Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta, Indonesia

Dates: January 14-19, 2020

Where to watch the matches in India?

The Indonesia Masters matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD from the quarterfinal stages.

Indonesia Masters live stream details

Live Stream will be available on Hotstar.com from quarterfinal stages.

