Indonesia Open 2018: Defending champion Kidambi Srikanth faces Kento Momota in first round, PV Sindhu to begin campaign

Defending champion Kidambi Srikanth has a tough task ahead of him as he will take on a resurgent Kento Momota in the first round of the $12,50,000 Indonesia Open World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament being held in Jakarta.

Last week, at the Malaysia Open, Srikanth was tamed by Momota in the semifinals 13-21, 13-21. Overall, the Indian shuttler has a 3-6 head-to-head record against the 22-year-old Japanese, something that he would like to improve.

Momota has been in a confident run (that includes wins over the likes of Chen Long and Lee Chong Wei) ever since returning to the court after serving a one-year ban on charges of illegal gambling. Given that, Srikanth will have to put his best foot forward right from the word go if he wants to progress to the pre-quarters.

Elsewhere, PV Sindhu will begin her campaign against Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand. The third-seeded Indian, who made it to the last 4 in last week's Malaysia Open only to lose to World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying, is expected to win without breaking much of a sweat. But still, she will have to be wary of any surprises that her opponent might spring.

16-year-old Vaishnavi Jakka Reddy sets foot in a Super 1000 tournament for the first time in her career as she takes on World No. 25 Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt. A win would, in all likelihood, pit her against Tai Tzu in the second round.

Meanwhile, both Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy made it to the pre-quarters after registering contrasting wins on the opening day. While Saina eased past Indonesia's Dinar Dyah Ayustine, Prannoy stunned two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan on Tuesday.

Sameer Verma as well progressed to the next round after beating Rasmus Gemke of Denmark 21-9 12-21 22-20. In other matches, however, women's doubles pair of Jakkampudi Meghana and Poorvisha S Ram suffered defeat at the hands of Indonesian pair of Agatha Imanuela and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti while Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also bowed out.

Earlier on Day 2, Manu Attri and B. Sumeeth Reddy fought tooth and nail against reigning World Champions and World No. 2 pair Liu Cheng and Zhang Nan in the 1st round before losing 21-15, 15-21, 17-21.

Here is all the information you need to know about Indian shuttlers' matches:

Tournament Name: Indonesia Open 2018

Category: BWF World Tour Super 1000

Venue: Jakarta, Indonesia

Round: 1st Round

Date: Wednesday, July 4, 2018

Schedule of India’s matches:

Men's Singles

Kidambi Srikanth (4) vs Kento Momota at 3 pm IST

Women's Singles

Vaishnavi Jakka Reddy vs Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt at 12 pm IST

PV Sindhu (3) vs Pornpawee Chochuwong at 3.30 pm IST

Men's Doubles

Manu Attri/B. Sumeeth Reddy vs Liu Cheng/Zhang Nan (3)

