Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Indonesia Open 2018: HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu crash out of the tournament 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
77   //    06 Jul 2018, 21:28 IST

P
PV Sindhu (left) and HS Prannoy lose in Indonesian Open 2018 quarter finals

The Indian challenge ended as both HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu lost their quarter final matches at Super 1000 tournament played at Jakarta, Indonesia on Friday. Both of them did not have a great outing and were outclassed by their opponents in straight games.

In men’s singles, HS Prannoy took on All England Champion Shi Yuqi of China. Both players started on equal footing at 3-3. Shi Yuqi showed his class and took a lead of 6-3.

Prannoy made a comeback to reduce the gap to 7-8 in favour of the Chinese. At the interval, Shi Yuqi led 11-8. After the interval, Prannoy tried to make a comeback into the game but Shi played aggressive badminton to win the first game 21-17.

The second game also saw both players taking alternate points till 3-3. Shi then played aggressive badminton to take a 6-3 lead. Prannoy fought back brilliantly to level the scores at 7-7.

At the interval, Shi led 11-8. After the interval, Shi had a comfortable lead of 16-14 but Prannoy made a strong comeback to level the scores at 17-17. The Chinese held his nerves and won the second game 21-18 to progress into the semi-finals.

PV Sindhu took on He Bingjao in the women’s singles. It was a disappointing performance by Sindhu, who committed lots of errors. In the first game, Bingjao started on a positive note but the Commonwealth Games silver medallist showed great fighting spirit to level the scores at 10-10. The Chinese had 11-10 lead at the interval. After the interval, Bingjao took points to win the first set 21-14.

The Olympic silver medalist made a bright start to the second game, taking an early 5-1 lead. Bingjao made a strong comeback to take an 11-9 lead at the interval. After the interval, the Chinese continued her domination and won the 2nd game 21-15 to progress into the semi-finals.

Indonesia Open Badminton 2018 P V Sindhu HS Prannoy
Indonesia Open 2018: PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy crash out,...
RELATED STORY
Indonesia Open 2018: PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy enter...
RELATED STORY
Indonesian Open 2018: HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu enter into...
RELATED STORY
Indonesian Open 2018: PV Sindhu progress, Kidamabi...
RELATED STORY
Indonesia Open 2018: Defending champion Kidambi Srikanth...
RELATED STORY
Indonesia Open 2018: Saina Nehwal starts campaign against...
RELATED STORY
Indonesia Open 2018: Kidambi Srikanth faces Asian...
RELATED STORY
Indonesia Open 2018: Kidambi Srikanth crashes out, PV...
RELATED STORY
Dutch badminton players vying for US$ 1,250,000 prize...
RELATED STORY
Australian Badminton Open 2018: Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us