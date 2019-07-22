Indonesia Open 2019: Here's who triumphed

Akane Yamaguchi won the women's singles by defeating PV Sindhu.

The Indonesia Open 2019 saw some sensational action in the finals. Akane Yamaguchi, from Japan, won the women's singles where she defeated PV Sindhu, and Sayata Hirota and Yuki Fukushima, also from Japan, won the women's doubles title.

Chou Tien-chen, from Taiwan, won the men's singles while Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong won the mixed doubles title; Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo triumphed in men's doubles.

Women’s singles

Akane Yamaguchi defeated PV Sindhu in two straight sets by 21-15, 21-16. In the first game, the Japanese began on a great note taking a 3-0 lead. Sindhu came back strongly to take five points in succession to lead 5-3.

At the mid-game interval, Sindhu led 11-8. After the interval, Sindhu lost her way and committed quite a few of mistakes and gave a handful of chances to the Japanese to come back into the match. Yamaguchi leveled the scores at 11-11 and then raced into a big lead, while playing flawless badminton. The Japanese won the first game with a score of 21-15.

Sindhu did stay in the hunt in the second game but Yamaguchi was better than her on the day as the Indian committed a few errors under pressure to give the Japanese a 21-16 win.

Women’s doubles

In an all-Japan final, Fukushima and Hirota, ranked No.2 in the world, defeated the world number-four ranked Misaki Matsumoto and Ayaka Takashi in two straight games, 21-16, 21-18. It was an amazing display of badminton by Fukushima and Hirota who prevailed in a competitive match between two well-matched teams.

Men’s Singles

Chou Tien-chen Taiwan defeated Anders Antonsen of Denmark in a thrilling encounter going into three games. He won the first game 21-18. The second game saw some sensational badminton with both players fighting for each point. Antonsen held his nerves to win the second game 26-24 to force the match into a decider.

Both players fought for each point with long rallies in a thrilling final game. Chou Tien-chen showed his fitness and mental toughness to win by 21-15 and clinch the title.

Mixed doubles

The World number-one ranked Chinese pair of Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong defeated compatriots Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dong Ping, 21-13, 21-18, in a mostly comfortable victory.

Men’s doubles

The World number-one ranked pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo defeated Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in two straight games, 21-19, 21-16 and showed why they are on top of the world right now.