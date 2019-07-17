Indonesia Open 2019: PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth move into second round

PV Sindhu in action .

PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth moved into the 2nd round of the Super 1000 Indonesia Open event on Wednesday.

In the first game, the Japanese Aya Ohori started off to a flying start taking a 5-0 lead against Sindhu and maintained a 11-6 lead at the interval. After the interval, Sindhu tried to stage a comeback by scoring a few points but kept lagging througout. The Japanese player did not relax and won the first game easily by 21-11.

Sindhu started the second game on an aggressive note. At the interval, the Indian led 11- 5 Even after the break, the World Championship-silver medalist dominated the game and won the second game 21-15.

In the deciding game, Sindhu continued to play aggressively and did not allow Ohori to play her natural game. At the interval, the Indian led 11-5 and maintained the lead of six points till the end to win the game 21-15. She will take on Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in 2nd round.

Kidambi Srikanth had no problems of defeating Japan's Kenta Nishimoto and won the match in two straight games 21-14, 21-13. He will take on Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong.

Sai Praneeth lost to Hong Kong's Wong K by 15-21, 21-13, 10-21 and was knocked out in the first round itself. HS Prannoy went down fighting to China's Shi Y Q in three sets losing by 21-19, 18-21, 20-22. Despite having a commanding lead in the third set, Prannoy could sustain the lead and lost the match.

Mixed outing in doubles

Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Goh S Fei and Nur Izzuddin in three sets by 21-19, 18-21, 21-19 to move into the second round on Tuesday. They will take on number-one ranked pair of Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo of Indonesia.

The women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy fought valiantly before losing to Vivan Hoo and Yap C W of Malaysia by 20-22, 22-20, 20-22 to be knocked out in the first round on Tuesday.

Pranav Chopra and Sikki Reddy defeated Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek in three sets winning 25-23, 16-21, 21-19 to move into the 2nd round. The Indian pair will take on Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong of China.

Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwik Rankireddy lost their first round match to Indonesian Tontowi Ahmad and Winny Kandow by 21-13, 21-11.