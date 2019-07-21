Indonesia Open 2019: PV Sindhu fails to grab the gold

Ishita Gupta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 37 // 21 Jul 2019, 18:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PV Sindhu in action

A thrilling women singles match, which lasted 51 minutes at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta, Indonesia, ended in favour of Akane Yamaguchi as she proudly lifted the gold trophy and the winner's title at the Indonesia Open 2019. The Japanese defeated PV Sindhu in straight games with a 21-15, 21-16 scoreline.

The first game began with a slow start for Sindhu as she trailed behind 0-3 but managed to get 3 consecutive points to level the score. Neither of them had an edge over each other as they continued to score, making it 5-5 and then it continued to 8-all. PV Sindhu then took the lead as she entered the interval with a 3-point advantage. Following the mid-game break, she scored another point thanks to a mistake by Yamaguchi at the net.

Akane followed her error with a sharp smash to get the next point, getting the score to 9-12. With some long rallies and a couple of challenges, Sindhu lost her lead and the score became 14-all. The next few points went to the Japanese as she reached game point with 6 game point opportunities in hand. Akane smartly targeted PV Sindhu's weaker backhand as she closed out the game with ease at 21-15.

Once again, Akane started well with an advantage over her opponent which was soon nullified as the score reached 4-4. Yamaguchi tried to build an edge and this time she was successful, with the score reading 8-5 in her favour.

She entered the interval with a 3-point gap between them. It wasn't all pleasant for Sindhu post the break as she failed to bridge the rift which had formed. Akane pushed hard to reach championship point and she succeeded at 20-16. With a brilliant attack at PV Sindhu, Akane Yamaguchi clinched the 21-15, 21-16 victory.

This was PV Sindhu's first final in 2019 with her last being the BWF World Tour Finals which she also won. PV Sindhu was the last Indian still standing in this competition as others got eliminated earlier.