Indonesia Open 2019: PV Sindhu sails through to the semi-finals

PV Sindhu in action at the Indonesia Open.

PV Sindhu defeated Nozomi Okuhara in two straight games by a scoreline of 21-14, 21-7 to reach the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open on Friday.

In the first game, the two top shuttlers began on an even keel taking alternate points till 5-5. Both players showed fighting spirit with long rallies and never allowed their opponent to open up a big lead. From 7-6 onwards, Sindhu showed her class and played some aggressive badminton, snatching crucial points to lead 11-8 at the interval. After the interval, the Indian continued her domination and won the first game easily by 21-14.

The second game saw Sindhu in a confident mood right from the word go as she went on to take a commanding 5-1 lead. The Japanese Okuhara tried her best to come back into the game, reducing the margin to 4-6 at one point, but the two-time World Championship-silver medalist staved off Okuhara's charge and led 11-6 at the interval. After the interval, the Indian took points in succession to win the second game easily by 21-7 in a show of utter dominance over a strong opponent to move into the semi-finals of the Super 1000 tournament.

In other matches

In the other quarterfinals, the world number-1 Tai Tzu Ying defeated Ratchanok Intanon in three games by 21-18, 16-21, 21-12 , Chen Yu Fei had to fight hard to win her match against Beiwen Zhang by 21-17, 14-21, 21-16 and Akane Yamaguchi defeated Nitchaon Jindapol in two straight games by 21-17, 21-14 to reach the semi-finals.

PV Sindhu will take on Chen Yu Fei of China in one semi-final and Tai Tzu Ying will face Akane Yamaguchi in the other. The two semis promise to be entertaining affairs and Sindhu has a good chance to reach the final on current form though it will be a very tough affair.