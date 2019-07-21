×
Indonesia Open 2019: PV Sindhu storms into the final

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
18   //    21 Jul 2019, 00:10 IST

PV Sindhu (left) and Chen Yufei
PV Sindhu (left) and Chen Yufei

PV Sindhu stormed into the final of the Indonesia Open, beating 2nd seed Chen Yufei 21-19, 21-10 at the Super 1000 event at Jakarta on Saturday.

In the first game, both players began with a fighting spirit right from the word go. It was an amazing display of badminton, consisting of long rallies and placements combined with forceful shots. At the interval, Chen Yufei had a slender 11-10 lead. After the break, Sindhu was forced to make a lot of errors and was down 14-18. At a time when the game seemed to be going in favour of Chen Yufei, the Indian shot back to level the scores at 18-18 and then took the lead to win the first game at 21-19.

The second game saw Chen Yufei going off to an aggressive start, taking a 4-0 lead and then extending it to 5-2. It was an amazing display of badminton by Sindhu who showed her class to put consistent pressure on Chen and then took points in succession. The Indian led 11-8 at the interval. After the break, Sindhu continued her domination and played some extraordinary shots that put the Chinese star under immense pressure.

Sindhu played a lovely backhand crosscourt smash which put Chen on the backfoot further. The 2-time World Championship silver medallist won the 2nd game easily at 21-10 to move into her first final of 2019. She will take on Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the final on Sunday.

Sindhu displayed some brilliant badminton after being down in both games. This will act as a confidence-booster for the Indian going into the final of Indonesia Open 2019. The final promises to be an exciting encounter between two top quality players in the world.

Yamaguchi stuns top seed Tai

Japanese star Akane Yamaguchi produced a dominating display of badminton to stun the World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei 21-9, 21-15 to move into the final. With the win, she set up her 15th career meeting with Sindhu.

