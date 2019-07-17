Indonesia Open 2019: Sindhu labours to win; Srikanth has it easy

Shruti Sinha FOLLOW ANALYST News 23 // 17 Jul 2019, 22:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PV Sindhu in action at the Indonesia Open on Wednesday

While fifth seed PV Sindhu had to work hard for a win and former champion Kidambi Srikanth found the going easy, birthday boy HS Prannoy lost a nail-biter on a day of mixed fortunes for the Indian contingent at the Indonesia Open 2019 in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Sindhu, who was coming off a shock early exit at the Australian Open in June, gave a scare to her huge brigade of fans after going down a game to World No. 21 Aya Ohori of Japan.

But the Rio Olympic silver medallist regrouped in time to notch up an 11-21, 21-15, 21-15 win in 59 minutes to maintain her spotless record against the young Japanese.

2017 winner Srikanth, who too is looking to get back to form, showed enough glimpses of his resurgence as he blew away Japan's World No. 10 Kenta Nishimoto 21-14, 21-13. Next up for the eighth seed is Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus while Sindhu takes on Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt for a place in the quarter-finals.

Despite a show of grit and resilience, Kerala shuttler HS Prannoy ended up on the losing side on a day he turned 27. Prannoy met the same player who had stopped him last year in the quarters -- second seed Shi Yuqi.

This time, however, they met a couple of rounds earlier and it looked like the Indian was ready for the Chinese challenge when he pocketed the first game 21-19 after an absorbing display of badminton.

The BWF World Tour Finals champion dug deep to avoid the upset before recording a 19-21, 21-18, 22-20 win in 1 hour 11 minutes.

Sai Praneeth also bowed out following a 15-21, 21-13, 10-21 loss to Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent.

The Indian doubles teams, who were in action on Day 2 of this Super 1000 tournament, all had to bite the dust. In men's doubles, Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy collapsed to an 11-21, 17-21 loss to 14th ranked pair of Liao Min Chun and Su Ching Heng.

In mixed doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa were shown the door by Indonesia's Tontowi Ahmad and Winny Oktavina Kandow after a 13-21, 11-21 loss.