Indonesia Open 2021, Kidambi Srikanth vs HS Prannoy: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details, and more

The 39th edition of the Indonesia Open will feature a cracking all-Indian first-round face-off between Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy in Bali on Wednesday.

After struggling with confidence and a host of injuries in the last few months, former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth seems to have rediscovered his form. The Guntur-born shuttler has been playing with a hunger and attacking intent that was missing since his memorable 2017 season in which he won as many as four Superseries titles.

One of those titles was right here at the Indonesia Open, where the Indian beat quality opponents like Son Wan Ho and Jan O. Jorgensen.

Srikanth's next couple of outings at the prestigious tournament were disappointing, as he failed to even reach the quarterfinals. But four years on from his title triumph, the 28-year-old will hope to make a statement and continue his resurgence.

Srikanth has made back-to-back semifinals at the SaarLorLux Open and the Indonesia Masters in the past few weeks. It won't be a surprise to see him overcome one more hurdle and put himself in contention for his first title since 2017.

HS Prannoy in action at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Standing in his way is good friend and training partner HS Prannoy. The Keralite, too, has had his fair share of struggles but toppled the reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen just last week at the Indonesia Masters to reach the last eight.

Srikanth halted his compatriot's giant-killing run with a commanding 21-7, 21-18 win.

Prannoy will be keen to exact revenge this week. He has enjoyed success at the Indonesia Open in the past, with his brilliant run to the semifinals in 2017 still etched in the memory of Indian fans.

Indonesia Open 2021: Match details

Fixture: Kidambi Srikanth vs HS Prannoy

Head-to-head: Kidambi Srikanth leads HS Prannoy 5-2, including a 21-7, 21-18 win at the Indonesia Masters last week.

Date: 24 November 2021

Time: Approx 4:30 pm local time, 2:00 pm IST

Tournament: SimInvest Indonesia Open 2021

Round: First Round

Venue: Bali, Indonesia

Category: BWF World Tour Super 1000

Prize money: $850,000

Indonesia Open 2021: TV schedule

Indonesia Open 2021 is being live telecast on the Star Sports 3 & Star Sports 2 HD TV channels.

Indonesia Open 2021: Live streaming details

Indonesia Open 2021 can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

