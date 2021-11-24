Indonesia Open 2021, PV Sindhu vs Yvonne Li: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details, and more

World champion PV Sindhu will aim to return to the quarterfinals of the when she squares off against the 26th-ranked Yvonne Li in Bali on Thursday.

The third seed was subjected to a stern test in the first round of this Super 1000 tournament on Wednesday. World No. 22 Aya Ohori put herself halfway through to her first-ever win over Sindhu when she grabbed the opening game 21-17.

But, even though the southpaw kept fighting until the end, the Indian's experience and ability to lift her game under pressure shone through as she completed a 17-21, 21-17, 21-17 comeback win.

BAI Media @BAI_Media



Reigning world champion



📸: Badminton Photo



#IndiaontheRise

#Badminton GREAT START 💪Reigning world champion @Pvsindhu1 moved into the pre quarters after an roaring victory over 🇯🇵's Aya Ohori 17-21, 21-17, 21-17 in the R32 at #IndonesiaOpen2021 📸: Badminton Photo GREAT START 💪Reigning world champion @Pvsindhu1 moved into the pre quarters after an roaring victory over 🇯🇵's Aya Ohori 17-21, 21-17, 21-17 in the R32 at #IndonesiaOpen2021 💥📸: Badminton Photo#IndiaontheRise#Badminton https://t.co/ERpfqret7Y

Next up for the World No. 7 is Yvonne Li, who herself battled for 1 hour and 8 minutes to quell the challenge of the 28th-ranked Neslihan Yigit. With that result, she exacted revenge for her quarterfinal loss to the Turk at the European Championships earlier in the year.

Other than that quarterfinal run, the German, who won the Czech Open in 2018, hasn't made much of an impact this year. She, however, created a stir last year when she finished as runner-up at the SaarLorLux Open and reached the semifinals of the Denmark Open.

The 23-year-old does have talent, but standing toe to toe against a player of Sindhu's caliber is a different challenge altogether. Li could also feel the effects of her first-round marathon when she takes the court against the two-time Olympic medalist on Thursday.

The Indian is coming to this match on the back of semifinal appearances at the French Open and the Indonesia Masters. Li could test her but ultimately Sindhu will have enough firepower to douse the German's challenge.

Indonesia Open 2021: Match details

Fixture: (3) PV Sindhu vs Yvonne Li

Head-to-head: PV Sindhu and Yvonne Li have never squared off on the BWF World Tour before, so their head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Date: 25 November 2021

Time: Approx 2:00 pm local time, 11:30 am IST

Tournament: SimInvest Indonesia Open 2021

Round: Second Round

Venue: Bali, Indonesia

Category: BWF World Tour Super 1000

Prize money: $850,000

Indonesia Open 2021: TV schedule

The Indonesia Open 2021 is being live telecast on the Star Sports 3 & Star Sports 2 HD TV channels.

Indonesia Open 2021: Live streaming details

The Indonesia Open 2021 can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

BWF @bwfmedia



#BWFWorldTour #IndonesiaOpen2021 Aya Ohori 🇯🇵 takes on Pursala V. Sindhu 🇮🇳 in an intense match in Bali. Aya Ohori 🇯🇵 takes on Pursala V. Sindhu 🇮🇳 in an intense match in Bali.#BWFWorldTour #IndonesiaOpen2021 https://t.co/ugrDRDyvzA

Edited by Parimal