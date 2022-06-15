Indonesia Open 2022: Kidambi Srikanth vs Brice Leverdez preview, head-to-head, prediction, channel & live streaming details

Match details

Fixture: Kidambi Srikanth vs Brice Leverdez

Tournament: East Ventures Indonesia Open 2022

Date: June 15, 2022

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Istora Stadium, Senayan, Jakarta, Indonesia

Category: HSBC BWF World Tour Super 1000

Match timing: Approx 5 pm local time, 3.30 pm IST

Prize money: $1,200,000

Channel: Sports18 1 SD & HD

Live streaming: BWF TV

Kidambi Srikanth vs Brice Leverdez preview

Former champion Kidambi Srikanth will lock horns with World No. 41 Brice Leverdez in the first round of the 2022 Indonesia Open in Jakarta on Wednesday, June 15.

Having played a key role in India's historic Thomas Cup win, the former World No. 1 gave a walkover to Nhat Nguyen in the second round of the Thailand Open in May. This will be his first tournament in nearly a month.

Srikanth has fond memories of lifting the trophy at Istora in 2017. Buoyed by the Thomas Cup success, a well-rested Srikanth will once again hope to make a statement in Jakarta.

36-year-old Brice Leverdez, meanwhile, is a French badminton veteran. He has a gold medal from the Mediterranean Games and a silver from the European Games on his resume.

The former World No. 19 had a commendable performance this year at the European Championships, reaching the quarter-finals. Other than that, the Frenchman hasn't been able to make an impact this season, slumping to first-round exits in four other events.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Brice Leverdez head-to-head

Srikanth has a flawless 5-0 record against Leverdez in their head-to-head. Their last two meetings have been this year, both of which went the distance. While Srikanth beat the Frenchman 21-10, 13-21, 21-7 at the German Open, he roared back to a 18-21, 21-10, 21-16 win at the Thailand Open.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Brice Leverdez prediction

Srikanth in action at an earlier edition of the Japan Open (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

Although Srikanth hasn't lost to Leverdez in five meetings so far, the Frenchman has run him close in their last couple of showdowns. The World Championships silver medalist needs to ensure he brings his aggressive game to the fore and doesn't make too many unforced errors.

If he doesn't give the World No. 41 a chance to build a rhythm and settle into the match, Srikanth should be through to the second round of the Indonesia Open with ease.

Prediction: Srikanth to win in two tight games.

