Indonesia Open 2022: PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao preview, head-to-head, prediction & live streaming details

Match details

Fixture: (7) PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao

Tournament: East Ventures Indonesia Open 2022

Date: June 14, 2022

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Istora Stadium, Senayan, Jakarta, Indonesia

Category: HSBC BWF World Tour Super 1000

Match timing: 9 am local time, 7.30 am IST

Prize money: $1,200,000

Live streaming: BWF TV

PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao preview

World No. 7 PV Sindhu will lock horns with ninth-ranked He Bing Jiao in a blockbuster first-round match at the Indonesia Open on Tuesday, June 14.

The Indian shuttler is coming into this clash on the back of a quarterfinal exit at the Indonesia Masters last week. Sindhu needed three games to notch up wins over Line Christophersen and Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the first couple of rounds.

However, former world champion Ratchanok Intanon proved to be an insurmountable barrier for the two-time Olympic medalist in the last eight stage. The Thai used her finesse exceptionally well to record a commanding 21-12, 21-10 win over Sindhu.

Having got a fair idea of the conditions at Istora last week, Sindhu will be eager to make amends this week when the high-profile Indonesia Open gets underway.

He Bing Jiao in action at the Tokyo Olympics (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

He Bing Jiao, meanwhile, has put in some commendable performances this year. She won titles at the German Open and the Korea Masters earlier this season and is coming off a semi-final appearance at the Indonesia Masters last week.

The southpaw will look to turn the tables on Sindhu, having lost to the Indian at the Badminton Asia Championships quarterfinals in April.

PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao head-to-head

Muhasin @stoic_demeanour Drawn Against He Bing Jiao in the very FIRST round at the Indonesia Open . That's an Olympic Bronze 🥉 Medal match fixture. There's depth. There's depth of the ocean then there is the depth of the rich talent pool in Women's singles discipline in Badminton 🏸 PV SindhuDrawn Against He Bing Jiaoin the very FIRST round at the IndonesiaOpen . That's an Olympic Bronze 🥉 Medal match fixture. There's depth. There's depth of the ocean then there is the depth of the rich talent pool in Women's singles discipline in Badminton 🏸 PV Sindhu 🇮🇳 Drawn Against He Bing Jiao 🇨🇳 in the very FIRST round at the Indonesia 🇮🇩 Open . That's an Olympic Bronze 🥉 Medal match fixture. There's depth. There's depth of the ocean then there is the depth of the rich talent pool in Women's singles discipline in Badminton 🏸

He Bing Jiao has a slight edge of 9-8 over Sindhu in their head-to-head. The Indian, however, has won their last three meetings in a row, with one of them coming at the Tokyo Olympics bronze medal play-off last year.

Their most recent clash was at the Badminton Asia Championships in April this year, where PV Sindhu emerged a 21-9, 13-21, 21-19 winner.

PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao prediction

Vinayakk @vinayakkm #IndonesiaOpenSuper1000



Couple of tough first-round matches... PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao in the first round is just harsh luck for both. So is HS Prannoy vs Lakshya Sen, from an Indian perspective. Couple of tough first-round matches... PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao in the first round is just harsh luck for both. So is HS Prannoy vs Lakshya Sen, from an Indian perspective. #IndonesiaOpenSuper1000 Couple of tough first-round matches... PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao in the first round is just harsh luck for both. So is HS Prannoy vs Lakshya Sen, from an Indian perspective.

This is a battle between two shuttlers with an intense rivalry, making it hard to pick a winner. The two crossed swords in the fight for the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, where Sindhu pipped the Chinese.

He Bing Jiao has forever proved to be a tough customer for Sindhu with her creativity and ability to dictate the rallies. However, the Indian got her number the last three times they met.

Their most recent face-off was an enthralling one, where Sindhu barely managed to ward off the World No. 9. Bing Jiao's lack of speed has always been exploited by Sindhu but her improved physique and stamina has reaped the youngster huge dividends this year and almost fetched her the way against the Indian too.

She will be eager to finish on the winning side this time around. That said, it will be easier said than done.

Sindhu has been a runner-up at this venue and certainly knows what it takes to do well at Istora. She is also looking to peak at the right time ahead of the Commonwealth Games next month. This will indeed be a stern test for Sindhu, but with so much at stake, the Indian will be determined to pass with flying colors.

Prediction: PV Sindhu to win in three games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far