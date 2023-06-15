Indonesia Open 2023: Kidambi Srikanth vs Li Shi Feng, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Former champion Kidambi Srikanth will aim to return to the Indonesia Open semifinals when he takes on World No. 10 Li Shi Feng in the last eight in Jakarta on Friday (June 16).

On Thursday, the Indian eked out a tight 21-17, 22-20 win in the second round to maintain his perfect record over his younger compatriot Lakshya Sen. The result helped him advance to his third quarterfinal of the season, having reached this stage earlier at the Malaysia Masters and the Madrid Spain Masters.

The 2017 Indonesia Open winner will be keen to build on the momentum and get back in title contention once again.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Li Shi Feng: Head-to-head and prediction

Srikanth has a 1-0 lead over Li Shi Feng in their head-to-head. The Indian edged the tenth-ranked shuttler 15-21, 21-18, 21-17 at the 2021 BWF World Championships in their only meeting so far.

The Chinese, meanwhile, has made rapid strides since then. His All England Open success earlier this year stands out among his achievements. Li Shi Feng has also reached the German Open final and Thailand Masters semifinals in 2023.

Clearly, the 23-year-old has established himself in the top tier of the badminton circuit. He was also part of the victorious Chinese team at the Sudirman Cup last month.

Li Shi Feng commenced his Indonesia Open campaign with a gritty 21-18, 9-21, 21-19 win over World No. 14 Lee Cheuk Yiu. He then bested former world champion Loh Kean Yew 21-19, 21-14 to progress to the last eight.

With the experience gained since their last meeting, Li Shi Feng will look to put Srikanth in a spot of bother. It remains to be seen if the World No. 22 can find his range in the face of the Chinese onslaught.

Indonesia Open 2023, Kidambi Srikanth vs Li Shi Feng: Date and time

Kidambi Srikanth will square off against Li Shi Feng in the men's singles quarterfinals at the Indonesia Open 2023 on Friday in the fifth match of the day on Court 1.

Date: June 16, 2023

Time: Approx 3 pm local time; 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Jakarta, Indonesia

Indonesia Open 2023, Kidambi Srikanth vs Li Shi Feng: Where to watch & live streaming details

The match will be broadcast live in India on the Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels. It will also be shown live on the Jio Cinema app.

Live streaming will be available on YouTube on BWF.TV as well.

Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software.

