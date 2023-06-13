Indonesia Open 2023: Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen faces World No. 11 Lee Zii Jia in the opening round of the Indonesia Open 2023 in Jakarta on Wednesday (June 14).

In what has a disappointing season for the 20th-ranked Indian, he showed flashes of his brilliance as he made his first semifinal of the year at the Thailand Open two weeks ago. However, the 21-year-old failed to build on it, crashing out of the Singapore Open in the first round the next week.

Sen will now hope to get back to business as he launches his campaign at the Super 1000 event in Indonesia.

Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: Head-to-head and prediction

Lakshya Sen has a 2-1 edge over Lee Zii Jia in their head-to-head. Sen won their first couple of meetings but the Malaysian came out on top by a 23-21, 21-9 scoreline in their most recent face-off at the Thomas Cup in 2022.

The 25-year-old has emerged as Malaysia's newest men's singles star following the retirement of their erstwhile hero Lee Chong Wei. The former World Junior Championships bronze medalist already has the prestigious All England Open title in his kitty, which he won in 2021.

He also won the Chinese Taipei Open in 2018 and the Thailand Open in 2022. Jia was crowned the Asian champion last year. This year, however, Zii Jia has struggled for consistency. Interspersed between his early exits are a couple of semifinal appearances at the All England Open and the Swiss Open.

At last week's Singapore Open, Jia endured a three-game defeat to Weng Hong Yang in the first round. With Jia not being at his sharpest, Sen will fancy his chances of securing another win over the World No. 11.

Indonesia Open 2023, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: Date and time

Lakshya Sen will square off against eighth seed Lee Zii Jia in the men's singles first round at the Indonesia Open 2023 on Wednesday in the fourth match of the day on Court 2.

Date: June 14, 2023

Time: Approx 11.30 am local time; 10 am IST

Venue: Jakarta, Indonesia

Indonesia Open 2023, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: Where to watch & live streaming details

The Indonesia Open match will be broadcast live in India on the Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels. It will also be shown live on the Jio Cinema app.

Live streaming will be available on YouTube on BWF.TV as well.

Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software.

