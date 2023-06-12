Indonesia Open 2023: Preview, schedule, where to watch & live streaming details in India

The Indian shuttlers will look to bounce back at the Indonesia Open from what was a disastrous campaign at the Singapore Open last week. The third Super 1000 event on the BWF calendar, scheduled to be held at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Palace in Jakarta from June 13-18, will test the mettle of the Indian contingent.

PV Sindhu's form has been worrying, to say the least. With the Asian Games fast approaching, all eyes will be on the reigning Commonwealth Games champion to see if she can rediscover her touch before the continental extravaganza in September.

The World No. 13 has arrived in Jakarta on the back of two consecutive first-round exits. Her job doesn't get any easier at the Indonesia Open as the 2019 runner-up faces her new nemesis Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, who has already beaten her twice this year.

In men's singles, Malaysia Masters champion HS Prannoy has received the seventh seeding. He has drawn World No. 11 Kenta Nishimoto whom he beat en route to the title in Kuala Lumpur last month.

Lakshya Sen, who made the semifinals at the Thailand Open, takes on eighth seed Lee Zii Jia. A win could set up an all-Indian second-round clash should 2017 champion Kidambi Srikanth get past World No. 13 Lu Guang Zu.

Orleans Masters champion Priyanshu Rajawat, meanwhile, has the formidable task of facing India Open and Thailand Open champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the first round.

In men's doubles, seventh seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be determined to stop the rot when they cross swords with the French combine of Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov. The Indian pair, winners of the Swiss Open and the Badminton Asia Championships this year, have surprisingly suffered early defeats the last two weeks at the Thailand Open and the Singapore Open.

MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, the second Indian duo in the men's doubles draw, have their task cut out as they meet the eighth seeds Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi.

In the women's doubles category, Commonwealth Games bronze medalists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have Japan’s Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi first up.

Indonesia Open 2023: Schedule

First round: June 13-14, 2023

Second round: June 15, 2023

Quarter-finals: June 16, 2023

Semi-finals: June 17, 2023

Finals: June 18, 2023

Matches for the first few days are likely to start at 9 am local time / 7.30 am IST.

Indonesia Open 2023: Telecast channel list in India

The Indonesia Open 2023 will be broadcast live in India on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels from Tuesday, June 13. Matches will also be shown live on the Jio Cinema app.

Live streaming will be available on YouTube on BWF.TV as well.

Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software throughout the tournament.

Full list of Indian contingent playing at Indonesia Open 2023

Men's singles: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Priyanshu Rajawat

Women's singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap

Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila

Women's doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand

