Indonesia Open 2023: PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Indian shuttle queen PV Sindhu opens her Indonesia Open 2023 campaign with a tough first-round clash against World No. 9 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in Jakarta on Tuesday, June 13.

The 13th-ranked player is coming off a couple of first-round exits and will be eager to rebound from what has been a worrisome few months for the Commonwealth Games champion.

With the crème de la crème of the badminton world having descended at this prestigious Super 1000 event, competition will undoubtedly be fierce. Sindhu needs to get down to business right from the first round if she wants to make a deep run at the tournament where she finished as the runner-up in 2019.

PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung: Head-to-head and prediction

PV Sindhu has a 7-2 lead over Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in their head-to-head. Sindhu won their first seven encounters before the young Indonesian turned the tables on her more fancied opponent this year. Tunjung went on to win back-to-back matches against Sindhu at the Spain Madrid Masters final and the Malaysia Masters semifinals, both in straight games.

Tunjung was always touted to have a bright career. She was an excellent junior with a gold medal from the World Junior Championships and a silver medal from the Asian Junior Championships in her kitty. However, it took the 23-year-old some time before she could find her footing on the senior circuit.

Until this year, Tunjung had never won a title on the BWF World Tour. She corrected that record when she beat the two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu to lift the Super 300 trophy at the Madrid Spain Masters.

Tunjung also went on to finish as the runner-up to Akane Yamaguchi at the Super 500 Malaysia Masters.

The youngster has also reached the semifinals at the Swiss Open and the quarterfinals at the All England Open, Badminton Asia Championships and the Indonesia Masters this season.

Buoyed by her recent exploits and her past two wins over the Indian, Tunjung wil be gunning for success once more when she squares off against Sindhu. The Indian has clearly been struggling with her timing and precision of late.

However, she is a veteran campaigner who is known to raise her level at the biggest events. If Sindhu can find her rhythm and keep her unforced errors to a minimum, she could very well avenge her past two defeats to her Indonesian opponent.

Indonesia Open 2023, PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung: Date and time

PV Sindhu will square off against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the women's singles first round at the Indonesia Open 2023 on Tuesday in the sixth match of the day on Court 1.

Date: June 13, 2023

Time: Approx 1 pm local time; 11.30 am IST

Venue: Jakarta, Indonesia

Indonesia Open 2023, PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung: Where to watch & live streaming details

The match will be broadcast live in India on the Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels. It will also be shown live on the Jio Cinema app.

Live streaming will be available on YouTube on BWF.TV as well.

Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software.

Poll : 0 votes