Indonesia Open 2023: PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

PV Sindhu faces her nemesis, World No. 3 Tai Tzu Ying, in the second round of the Indonesia Open 2023 in Jakarta on Thursday, June 15.

After a couple of first-round exits, the Commonwealth Games champion Sindhu bested World No. 9 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-19, 21-15 on Tuesday to open her campaign at this Super 1000 event.

Third-seeded Tai, meanwhile, brushed aside World No. 10 Han Yue 21-15, 21-17 in the first round.

While Tai has won the Indonesia Open thrice already, including last year, Sindhu's best performance at this tournament has been a runner-up finish in 2019.

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying: Head-to-head and prediction

Tai Tzu Ying continues to be a thorn for PV Sindhu with an 18-5 lead in their head-to-head. Their most recent showdown was at the 2023 Sudirman Cup just last month, where the former World No. 1 secured a 21-14, 18-21, 21-17 victory.

Sindhu has lost her last eight clashes to the Chinese Taipei ace, having last beaten her at the 2019 BWF World Championships.

This year, Tai has won the Badminton Asia Championships, besides reaching the semifinals at the All England Open, Malaysia Open and the Singapore Open.

Tai Tzu Ying in action at the Singapore Open 2023 (Image: Getty)

Clearly this is an uphill task for the Indian shuttler who hasn't been at her sharpest all season. The World No. 14, who came back to the tour at the start of the season following an ankle injury, has found the going tough.

Among Sindhu's best performances are a run to the final of the Madrid Spain Masters, semifinals of the Malaysia Masters and the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Championships. Other than these, she also uncharacteristically suffered five first-round exits in what has been a disappointing season by her lofty standards.

With the Asian Games fast approaching, Sindhu will be eager to rediscover her champion form. She did run Tai close during their Sudirman Cup meeting last month. It remains to be seen if she can go further and topple the mighty Chinese Taipei ace this time around.

Indonesia Open 2023, PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying: Date and time

PV Sindhu will cross swords with third seed Tai Tzu Ying in the women's singles second round at the Indonesia Open 2023 on Thursday in the fourth match of the day on Court 1.

Date: June 15, 2023

Time: Approx 11.15 am local time; 9.45 am IST

Venue: Jakarta, Indonesia

Indonesia Open 2023, PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying: Where to watch & live streaming details

The Indonesia Open match will be broadcast live in India on the Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels. It will also be shown live on the Jio Cinema app.

Live streaming will be available on YouTube on BWF.TV as well.

Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software.

Poll : 0 votes