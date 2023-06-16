Indonesia Open 2023: Results at the end of Day 3

Day 3 at the Indonesia Open 2023 saw three Indians register victories and progress to the Quarter-final round of the event. India's campaign on Day 3 started off with PV Sindhu taking on Taiwan's Tai Tzu Ying. Ying defeated the Indian shuttler 21-18, 21-16 in the Women's Singles event.

Meanwhile, the Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat China's He Ji Ting & Zhou Hao Dong in the Men's Doubles Round of 16 event with scores of 21-17, 21-15. They are just one win away from assuring a medal for India.

In Men's Singles, Priyanshu Rajawat lost to Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting. The Indian player won the first game but succumbed to losses in the next couple of games and crashed out of the Indonesia Open 2023.

However, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy registered victories to qualify for the next round of the event. Prannoy was up against Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long Angus and won 21-18, 21-16.

Srikanth, on the other hand, was up against India's Lakshya Sen. It was surely a tough game as either of the Indians had to lose this game. It was Srikanth, who won the match with scores of 21-17, 22-20.

Indonesia Open 2023: Day 3 Results (Indians Only)

Women's Singles - Round of 16

Tai Tzu Ying (Taiwan) beat Pusarla V Sindhu (India) 2-0

Score: 21-18, 21-16

Men's Doubles - Round of 16

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty (India) beat He Ji Ting & Zhou Hao Dong (China) 2-0

Score: 21-17, 21-15

Men's Singles - Round of 16

Priyanshu Rajawat (India) lost to Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (Indonesia) 1-2

Score: 22-20, 15-21, 15-21

Prannoy HS (India) beat Ng Ka Long Angus (Hong Kong) 2-0

Score: 21-18, 21-16

Kidambi Srikanth (India) beat Lakshya Sen (India) 2-0

Score: 21-17, 22-20

