Indonesian Open 2018: HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu enter into quarter finals, Saina and Sameer Verma crash out

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 70 // 05 Jul 2018, 22:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu progress into the quarterfinals

It was a mixed day for Indian shuttler’s as HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu progressed into the quarterfinals of the 750 Super Series event played at Jakarta, Indonesia on Thursday. The other two Indians Saina Nehwal and Sameer Verma were knocked out of the 2nd round in their respective matches.

In women’s singles, PV Sindhu took on A Ohori. It was a dominating performance by the Olympic silver medallist who outplayed the Japanese opponent winning it 21-17,21-14 to progress into quarterfinals. The birthday girl PV Sindhu outclassed A Ohori in 36 minutes. In the quarterfinals, she will face Chinese He Bingjao tomorrow.

Saina Nehwal took on Chen Yufei in the other women’s 2nd round match. In the first game, Chen began well taking an early 3-1 lead, Saina leveled the score at 3-3. The Indian player then took a 6-4 lead, the young Chinese player made a strong comeback to level the scores at 8-8. At the interval, Saina had a slender 11-10 lead. After the interval, both players fought for each point till 14-14. Chen Yufei played attacking badminton and won the first set 21-18.

In the second game too, Saina Nehwal had a strong start taking an early 6-4 lead. Again Chen Yufei made a strong comeback to level the scores at 9-9. At the interval, Chen Yufei led 11-9. After the interval, Saina committed lots of mistakes and the Chinese player won the second set 21-15 to be knocked out of the 2nd round.

As far as men’s singles are concerned, Sameer Verma took on World number 1 Viktor Axelsen. It was a dominating performance by the Denmark player who outplayed the young Indian in two straight sets 21-15,21-14 to move into quarterfinals.

HS Prannoy had to fight out against Chinese Taipei Wang Tzu-Wei winning the match in three sets 21-23, 21-15,21-13. In the first set, both players fought for each point till 21-21. Wang T-w held his nerves to win it 23-21. The Indian player fought back strongly with attacking badminton to win the next two sets 21-15,21-13 to move into the next round. He will face Shi Y Q in the quarterfinals tomorrow.