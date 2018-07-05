Indonesian Open 2018: PV Sindhu progress, Kidamabi Srikanth crash out in the first round

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 84 // 05 Jul 2018, 01:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

K Srikanth loses in Indonesian Open 1st round, PV Sindhu progress into 2nd round

It was a mixed day for the Indian shuttler’s as K Srikanth lost to Japan Kento Momota in three gruelling sets while PV Sindhu prevailed over the unseeded Thailand player Chochuwong at the 750 Super Series Indonesian Open 2018 played at Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday. Last week K Srikanth lost to Kento Momota in the Malaysian Open Super Series.

In the men’s singles, K Srikanth took on Kento Momota. The first set saw K Srikanth and Kento Momota started the game on equal footing taking alternate points till 6-6. Commonwealth 2018 silver medallist played aggressive badminton and led 11-7 at the interval. After the interval, Srikanth’s domination continued, winning the first set 21-15.

The second game also saw both players taking alternate point till 9-9. At the interval, Kento Momota led 11-9. After the interval, the Japanese player continued his domination and won the second set 21-14 to force the match into a decider.

In the decider set, the match again started on equal terms at 3-3 before Kento Momota played aggressive badminton and led 11-6 at the interval. After the interval, K Srikanth tried his best to make a comeback but Momota showed his class and won third set 21-15. It was the 2nd successive win for Momota over K Srikanth.

PV Sindhu took on Thailand Chochuwong of Thailand in the women’s singles. The Olympic silver medallist Sindhu started on a bright note taking a 7-3 lead, the Thailand player made a comeback to level the scores at 10-10. At the interval, the Chochuwong took a slender 11-10. After the interval, the Thai player had a 13-11 lead but Sindhu showed her class to win the first set 21-15.

In the 2nd game, the Thailand player Chochuwong made a strong comeback to take an 8-2 lead. Sindhu from 6-10 down, took 4 points in succession to level the scores at 10-10. At the interval, Sindhu had an 11-10 lead. After the interval, both players took alternate points till 19-19. The Thailand player held her nerves to win second set 21-19.

The third set saw, both players fighting for each point till 5-5. Sindhu played with lots of aggression and led 11-7 at the interval. After the interval, Commonwealth 2018 silver medallist showed her class and won 3rd set 21-13 easily to progress into the 2nd round. Sindhu will face A Ohori in the 2nd round tomorrow.

HS Prannoy, Saina Nehwal, Sameer Verma progressed into the 2nd round with wins on day 1.