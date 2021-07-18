Is it important to start early to get more success in doubles? Find out from the experts

Doubles badminton in India is still under the shadow of the singles. Despite the success of Jwala Gutta, Ashwini Ponnappa, V Diju, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, most players still prefer singles to begin with.

While most players carry on with singles, some of them, perhaps not as successful, shift to doubles later in their careers. Until recently, a teenager or a player in their early twenties used to take part in all three events in the national-level competitions.

However, the scenario is changing slowly. Some younger players are shifting to doubles exclusively, anticipating substantial growth after the specialization.

Even the Badminton Association of India (BAI) is taking steps to improve the standard of doubles in the country by appointing specialized foreign doubles coaches.

However, there is a lot of scope for improvement in doubles. Experts say that India has a good pool of players in singles, but in doubles, there are only a handful of pairs who excel at the international level. The key is to start early as a doubles player.

Sportskeeda spoke with the players and coaches to find out the views of the experts about the importance of starting early as a doubles player. Experts were unanimous in their opinion that shifting to doubles should happen between the age of 15 and 17 years.

Players’ interest is the key to choosing a specific event like doubles: Sumeeth Reddy

India’s ace doubles player Sumeeth Reddy believes that three factors decide a player's future in singles or doubles.

He said:

“In my view, three factors should be considered in deciding which event to choose. The first point is that players' interest is the key to choosing a specific event. The second factor is, according to me, the right time to make the decision would be in the Under-15 age category.”

Sumeeth Reddy (right) and Manu Attri

In the 2016 Rio Olympics, Sumeeth Reddy paired with Manu Attri in the men’s doubles competition. He said muscular players have a natural advantage in doubles. The multi-time national doubles champion added:

“The third factor is the players’ body structure. It is vital to find out whether a boy or a girl has any natural inclination towards any specific event. It should be considered while making the decision. For example, a skilful stroke player would have a natural advantage in singles whereas a muscular guy would have a natural advantage in doubles.”

The pair of Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Attri are currently ranked 35 in the world, after reaching a career-best no.17 in 2016.

A strong base for doubles at a very young age is important: Pradnya Gadre

Former women’s doubles player Pradnya Gadre opined that singles and doubles are two completely different games. The 30-year-old said a strong base at a very young age is paramount for success in doubles.

Pradnya is one of the doubles coaches at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad. She added:

“In India, if you fail at singles, you move to doubles. But both are extremely different games. Yes, singles have more court coverage but doubles need extremely quick reflexes and strength. Hence, making a strong base for doubles at a very young age is important.”

Pradnya Gadre (left) and N Sikki Reddy

The former national champion was of the opinion that, like academics, a strong base is needed in the doubles.

“As every field needs a solid base to build on, so does the doubles category. Like in academics, every student has to decide whether to choose arts, commerce or science at the age of 15, so that later they will have a strong base for whichever professional field they choose. It is the same about choosing doubles,” said Pradnya, who is married to fellow Indian doubles star Pranav Jerry Chopra.

Ideal age to become a specialist doubles player is 16-17 years: Edwin Iriawan

Experienced coach Edwin Iriawan hails from Indonesia, where doubles is given equal importance as singles. Over the years, Indonesia has produced several legendary doubles players.

Edwin, now the head coach of the Assam Badminton Academy in Guwahati, admitted that players need to start early to make a decent career in doubles. He said:

“Yes it is very much needed to start early to become a specialist doubles or mixed doubles player. In India I have seen players deciding late but ideally around 16-17 years of age players must make a decision about starting doubles as a career.”

The Indonesian was team India's coach when Saina Nehwal won the bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

Separate exclusive doubles training centers needed to raise standards: Nikhil Kanetkar

Former Olympian Nikhil Kanetkar stressed the importance of setting up separate exclusive doubles training facilities to raise standards in the country.

“Specializing in the doubles events at an early age is very important to get more success at international events. But for that, exclusive training centers with doubles specific coaches are required. In these doubles academies, players from a very young age can be identified, encouraged, trained, supported and given exposure for doubles tournaments,” said Nikhil Kanetkar.

An established coach today, Nikhil Kanetkar hinted that BAI should encourage doubles by launching a doubles center soon.

“If we have exclusive doubles practice facilities, India will definitely have more depth and more players to choose from, just as we have always had in the singles. This is how the top doubles nations of the world, namely Indonesia, Japan, China, Malaysia, Denmark and Korea have excelled in doubles over the decades.”

Late shifting to doubles could also fetch success: Jagadish Yadav

Former international player Jagadish Yadav termed the transition a tricky business.

“Transition of players from one event to another is a tricky and risky process. Players have to go through all kinds of training, irrespective of events, in a developmental stage. At age 14 to 16 years, coaches will have 90% idea on which event a particular player can be shaped and moulded,” he said.

The Bengaluru-based Yadav is the coach of reigning women’s doubles champions Shikha Gautam and Ashwini Bhat. He insisted that a player can still achieve success if he or she decides to start playing doubles later in their career.

“For a player, there is more probability of success if he or she specializes in a particular event at an early age, around 15 to 17 years, than those who transition at a later age. But the fact is we cannot strike away that late shift from singles to doubles won’t fetch success,” reasoned Yadav.

Trends are changing in India as far as doubles is concerned: Shrikant Vad

Senior coach Shrikant Vad, who claims to have produced more than 20 international players from Thane Academy, admitted that, earlier, players used to shift to doubles late. But now, the trend is changing.

Shrikant Vad said:

“It is a popular belief that unsuccessful or aging singles players in our country shift to doubles play. But it is not 100 percent true. Top doubles and mixed doubles playing require special talent too. We rarely see Rupesh Kumar, Vinod Kumar, V Diju or Leroy D’Sa playing highly competitive singles. But in India, generally players shift to playing professional doubles after crossing junior age groups.”

He appreciated the concern of the authorities to focus more on doubles, vis-a-vis appointing specialized doubles coaches in India.

“Compared to earlier years, now the trend is changing. Like other top countries in the world, players are now picked for doubles training as early as 12 or 13, because we have specialized doubles coaches. That’s a good sign. Remember that Nandu Natekar and Prakash Padukone have won triple crowns in Nationals in earlier times,” said Vad.

Players should be exposed to both singles and doubles initially for the correct assessment: Kiran Makode

Experienced coach and international player Kiran Makode said coordination with partners is very important for success in doubles. He also said that when kids start playing, exposure to both singles and doubles is necessary for proper assessment.

“Singles, doubles and mixed doubles require different types of game plan and strategies. While in singles, players have to cover the full area of the court. In doubles, players have to share the court with partners and therefore require better communication, coordination and confidence amongst themselves,” said Kiran Makode.

The left-handed shuttler added that the physical development of a player should be complete before deciding about the specialization in a particular event. He added:

“When kids start playing, they should be first exposed to singles and doubles so as to assess their ability and strength in adapting to singles as well as doubles. Once the coach, as well the player, is able to assess the strength of the player in doubles, then only the player should specialize in doubles. I also feel that one should wait for the physical development of a child to complete before specializing in doubles. Ideally, in Indian conditions, one should decide around the age of 15 to 17 years."

