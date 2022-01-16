"It will be a good match against Loh Kean Yew in finals"- Lakshya Sen ahead of India Open 2022 summit clash

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the men's singles final of the the ongoing India Open 2022 on Saturday (Saturday 15). The third-seeded Indian shuttler defeated Malaysia's NG Tze Yong (19-21, 21-16, 21-12) to set up a summit clash with Singaporean world champion Loh Kean Yew.

Lakshya thrashed Egypt’s Adham Hatem Elgamal with a 21-15 21-7 scoreline in the first round to ensure a smooth start to the India Open 2022 tournament. He built on his positive start to vanquish Felix Burestedt of Sweden 21-12, 21-15 in the second round clash.

In the India Open 2022 quarterfinal, Sen pulled off a terrific victory over compatriot HS Prannoy, rallying his way through to a 14-21, 21-9, 21-14 win.

Reflecting on his win against Prannoy, Sen had said -

"I played a bit more patiently in second and I had lead all through, and in the third game he started well but I gave away easy points in the beginning. But then I started playing patiently and played the rally game and it was working for me, so I stuck to it. I had 3-4 points lead, so it helped me to close out the match."

Lakshya Sen excited to feature in India Open 2022 final

Lakshya, who has made his way to the summit clash, expressed his excitement at facing off against Singaporean Yew, whose stocks have gone up meteorically over the last few months. After losing to Loh in the Dutch Open final, the Indian shuttler will look to set the record straight.

When asked about the finals encounter against Loh Kean Yew, Lakshya said -

"I think both of us are playing well, it will be a good match tomorrow. I am looking forward to playing against him in the final."

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: India Open 2022, Lakshya Sen vs Loh Kean Yew Final: When and where to watch

Edited by Prasen Moudgal