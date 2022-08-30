Japan Open 2022: August 31 Preview, full list of Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, where to watch & live streaming details

The badminton action has now shifted to Osaka as top Indian shuttlers will be in action at the 2022 Japan Open, which is already underway. The tournament will take place until September 4.

2022 Commonwealth Games gold medalist and World No. 10 Lakshya Sen will square off against Japan's Kenta Nishimoto on August 31 in this Super 750 tournament.

Among other shuttlers, former World No. 1 Saina Nehwal will be up against Akane Yamaguchi, who recently retained her badminton women's world title.

Nothing has been going Kidambi Srikanth's way lately. He will look to get back to form when he competes against Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia on the second day of the badminton tournament.

The in-form HS Prannoy was in action against 11th-ranked NG Ka Long Angus from Hong Kong on the first day of the tournament. Ka Long Angus retired midway through the match with the scorecard reading 11-10 in Prannoy's favor in the first set.

On the same day, Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam lost 15-21, 9-21 to Baek Ha Na and Lee Yu Lim of South Korea.

Japan Open 2022: August 31 India schedule

Here's a list of top Indian shuttlers who will be in action on Day 2 (August 31) at the Japan Open. The matches will commence from 6:30 am IST onwards.

Kenta Nishimoto (Japan) vs Lakshya Sen (India).

Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) vs Saina Nehwal (India).

Zheng Si Wei / Huang Ya Qiong (China) vs Venkat Gaurav Prasad / Juhi Dewangan (India).

MR Arjun / Dhruv Kapila (India) vs Choi Sol Gyu / Kim Won Ho (South Korea).

Kidambi Srikanth (India) vs Lee Zii Jia (Malaysia).

Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand Pullela (India) vs Jongkolphan Kititharakul / Rawinda Prajongjai (Thailand).

Krishna Prasad Garaga / Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala (India) vs Christo Popov / Toma Junior Popov (France).

Japan Open 2022: Indian badminton contingent

Men's singles

Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, and HS Prannoy.

Women's singles

Saina Nehwal.

Men's doubles

MR Arjun / Dhruv Kapila and Krishna Prasad Garaga / Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala.

Women's doubles

Ashwini Bhat / Shikha Gautam and Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand.

Mixed doubles

Venkat Gaurav Prasad / Juhi Dewangan.

Japan Open 2022: Where to watch & live stream details

The Japan Open 2022 will be broadcast live in India on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels from September 1. The matches can also be streamed live on Voot Select.

Live streaming is available on YouTube on BWF.TV in selected territories as well.

