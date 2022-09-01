Japan Open 2022: HS Prannoy vs Chou Tien Chen preview, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

World No. 18 HS Prannoy will square off against sixth-ranked Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals of the Japan Open 2022 in Osaka on Friday, September 2.

Prannoy has picked up from where he left off last week. At the BWF World Championships, he rampaged through the draw, taking down the likes of World No. 2 Kento Momota and Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen to make it to the quarter-finals.

The Pullela Gopichand protégé is once again on fire this week at the Japan Open. After World No. 12 NG Ka Long Angus retired against the Indian in the first round, Prannoy upset the 2021 world champion Loh Kean Yew 22-20, 21-19 in a gritty display on Thursday.

The 30-year-old will be keen to keep his run going in this Super 750 event when he takes on Chou Tien Chen next. Being the last Indian standing at the Japan Open, he will be going all out to keep the tricolor flying high in Osaka.

HS Prannoy vs Chou Tien Chen: Head-to-head & prediction

Interestingly, HS Prannoy and Chou Tien Chen have a close rivalry. They have met seven times so far, with the Chinese Taipei shuttler holding a slight 4-3 edge.

The Kerala-born player has won both their meetings this year. Their first showdown was at the Malaysia Open, where the Indian pummeled the world's sixth-ranked shuttler 21-15, 21-7.

Their Singapore Open face-off in July was tighter. Prannoy had to dig deep to edge Chou Tien Chen, seeded third in the tournament, 14-21, 22-20, 21-18.

Although the Chinese Taipei ace has suffered a defeat in their last two meetings, he will definitely not be an easy opponent to tackle.

He came to Osaka on the back of a bronze medal-winning performance at the World Championships. The 2018 Asian Games silver medalist also won the Taipei Open this year, in addition to reaching the Indonesia Masters final and the All England Open semifinals.

The former World No. 2 has the experience of performing consistently at the highest level and will certainly pose a tough challenge for the Indian shuttler. But if Prannoy brings his aggressive game to the fore and keeps believing in himself, he surely has it in him to continue his giant-killing spree.

HS Prannoy vs Chou Tien Chen: Date and time

HS Prannoy will take on Chou Tien Chen in the men's singles quarter-finals at the Japan Open 2022 on Friday.

Date: September 2, 2022; Timing: Approx. 11.30 am local time/ 8.00 am IST.

HS Prannoy vs Chou Tien Chen: Where to watch & live streaming details

The Japan Open 2022 is being broadcast live in India on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels from September 1. The matches can also be streamed live on Voot Select.

Live streaming is available on YouTube on BWF.TV in selected territories as well.

