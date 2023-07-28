After a scintillating win at the quarter-finals of the Japan Open, Lakshya Sen is now ready to take on Indonesia's Jonatan Christie for a place in the final.

Lakshya has displayed strong performances at the Japan Open so far. He was pushed to three sets in the first round by fellow Indian Priyanshu Rajawat. However, he won his pre-quarterfinal and quarter-final in two sets each against Japanese players.

On the other hand, fifth seed Jonatan Christie has won all his matches in straight sets in under an hour. Christie beat Malaysian Cheam Kuen Wei in his round of 32 and followed it up with a win against Weng Hong Yang of China in the pre-quarters.

However, the Indonesian looked most impressive in his quarter-finals where he decimated third seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-16 21-16.

Japan Open: Lakshya Sen vs Jonatan Christie - Head-to-Head and Prediction

So far, Lakshya Sen and Jonatan Christie have clashed twice on the international stage, and both have won a match each.

Their most recent meeting came at the 2023 Indonesia Masters, where local favorite Christie secured a win after a grueling contest that lasted for 61 minutes. In the end, the scoreboard read 15-21, 21-10, 21-13 in favor of the Indonesian.

In terms of rankings, Jonatan currently holds the higher rank as he is World No. 9, as opposed to Lakshya, who is ranked 13 in the world.

However, Lakshya has been in better form of late. He won the Canada Open and made it to the semi-finals of the US Open earlier this month.

On the other hand, Jonatan has failed to put up impressive performances in recent months. His last title came at the Indonesia Masters in January and he has had multiple first and second-round exits since then. He did however reach the quarter-finals at the Indonesia Open in June.

Going into this match, Lakshya will be looking for revenge for his Indonesia Masters loss, while Jonatan will be gunning to get back in form.

Match Details

Date - Saturday, July 29

Round - Semi-finals

Time - TBD - Live updates on time here.

Venue - Yoyogi Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan

Japan Open Semi-finals: Where & When To Watch

Lakshya Sen and Jonatan Christie will square up tomorrow at the Yoyogi Gymnasium in Tokyo to fight for a spot in the Japan Open finals.

The match will be broadcasted live on Sports 18 1 and Sports 18 1 HD. You can also catch the match on the Jio Cinema app or the BWF.TV YouTube channel. There will be live scores displayed on the Tournament Software.