Kento Momota wins his 10th title of the year at Fuzhou China Open

KEYUR PARGI FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 10 Nov 2019, 20:52 IST

Kento Momota

Current world no. 1 and two-time world champion Kento Momota retained his Fuzhou China Open title on Sunday. He beat the in-form Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in the marathon battle by 21-15, 17-21, 21-18 which lasted for an hour and twenty-three minutes.

The 25-year-old Momota has had a very successful year. He won the All England crown earlier this year and successfully defended his world crown at the World Championship. Apart from this, he has won seven more titles, including the Asia Badminton Championship this year. He has been really impressive after coming back from a two-year ban and is a strong contender for the Tokyo Olympic Games in men's singles in badminton.

Momoto started well in the first game and took the early lead by 11-8. He continued his lead and eventually won the first game by 21-15.

However, the world no. 2 Chou Tien Chen fought back in the second game. He took a handsome lead by 11-6 at the mid-game interval. Momota tried to fight back and minimize the points difference to just one point at 18-17 but three straight points to Chou Tien Chen took the match into the deciding game.

Chou Tien Chen

The third and deciding game was a very close affair. Momota took the lead at 11-9 at mid-game, but Chou Tien Chen levelled back at 17 all. However, three straight points to Momota pushed the match into Momota's favour and an error at the net by Chou Tien Chen gifted the title to Momota by 21-18 in the decider.

All the Indian men's singles players lost before the quarterfinals which is a concern for the Indian Team as this is the Olympic qualification year. All the players will be looking forward to giving their best chance at the upcoming Hong Kong open next week.

Momota has had a wonderful year.