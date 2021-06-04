"Not the end of the world", says Kidambi Srikanth after missing out on Tokyo Olympics 

Ever since the Badminton World Federation (BWF) issued their statement last Friday, which sealed the hopes of Kidambi Srikanth as far as Tokyo Olympics qualification is concerned, life has not been the same for the former world No. 1.

The global governing body of sport last week confirmed that no further tournaments will be played inside the qualifying window. As a result, India's top shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal missed the bus for the Tokyo Olympics.

Kidambi Srikanth was heartbroken and completely disappointed when the BWF came out with that statement, which ended whatever little hope he had of making it to his second successive Olympics.

“I am definitely sad. There is no denying that. The mood of my entire family is not good after we came to know about that heart-shattering news. I wanted to represent India in the Olympics and bring some glory to the nation. I am still finding it difficult to digest the fact that I won’t be there in Tokyo,” said Kidambi Srikanth while speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda.

The world No. 14 missed the Olympic berth by a whisker as he could not improve his rankings due to a series of cancelations of tournaments in the last few months because of the raging pandemic.

I would have qualified if the cancelation of tournaments was not there: Kidambi Srikanth

Even though the qualification period officially only closes on June 15 as per the BWF, the current Race To Tokyo rankings list is set to not change after the cancelation of all events.

“It was not a big issue for me to qualify for the Olympics. I just needed 6000 odd points to make the cut. It was absolutely within my reach. If I could have got to play at least three tournaments out of six which were canceled I would have definitely made it. It was frustrating to miss out. I was helpless. In fact everyone associated with the sports was helpless. Nobody could do anything as the situation was not right to hold any tournament,” said Kidambi Srikanth.

The 28-year-old Kidambi Srikanth wants the BWF to look into the decision on qualification for the Olympics so that the players who were on the verge of qualifying could benefit.

Due to BWF’s decision even Saina Nehwal had to miss what would've been her fourth successive Olympics. Kidambi Srikanth had been playing well and experts are to be believed he would have certainly made inroads in the competition in Tokyo.

“I have been playing well in the last few tournaments which were held before the situation got out of control since April. I did well in the Swiss Open and All England Championships and was confident of making it to Tokyo. It would have been great had BWF looked into this matter and made the right decision. It is unfortunate for players like me who were so close to making it,” said Kidambi Srikanth, winner of several Super Series events, including the toughest one, the China Open, by beating legendary Lin Dan of China in the final.

However, Kidambi Srikanth is trying to overcome the disappointment and look beyond Tokyo. Rather than cursing his luck he is doing what is in his hands. He is determined to play in the next Olympics.

“I know I won’t be there in Tokyo but there will be the next Olympics and then another one in four years time after that. I still have a chance to play in the next Olympics if I stay fit and keep performing well. Missing Tokyo is not the end of the world for me. There is a life beyond that. You can still achieve much more for India if you work hard and chase your dreams,” said Kidambi Srikanth, who had reached the quarter-finals at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

With the Olympics dream over, Kidambi Srikanth is focussing on doing well in the other major sporting events which will happen in the next couple of years. He promised his fans to bring glory to the nation in the future by working hard.

“I am doing my regular fitness and training. I must look forward rather than wasting time thinking about the things which were not in my control. I am following my coach Pullela Gopichand’s advice. I will work even harder to bring glory to the nation in the next Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and World Championships. These are also equally important events and I am concentrating on doing well in those games,” said Kidambi Srikanth.

Kidambi Srikanth has a word of praise for B Sai Praneeth who has qualified to represent the country at the Tokyo Olympics. Both Kidambi Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth have been training under the roof of Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad for more than a decade now.

“We are fighters on the court but off the courts we are friends. I want to wish Sai Praneeth all the very best for the Tokyo Olympics. He has earned his place with his sheer hard work and inspiring performances in the last few years. I am happy for him and all the other Indian athletes who have qualified for the Olympics. The whole country will support them and cherish their performances if they bring glory to the nation,” said Kidambi Srikanth.

