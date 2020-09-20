Kidambi Srikanth to be funded by SAI for Denmark Open participation

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has decided to provide the necessary funding for Indian badminton star Kidambi Srikanth's participation in the Denmark Open.

The Denmark Open is scheduled to be held in Odense from October 13-18, and Kidambi Srikanth is one of the few Indian shuttlers who have confirmed their participation in the tournament.

PV Sindhu had announced her withdrawal from the tournament whereas others such as Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen, Ajay Jayaram, Parupalli Kashyap and Subhankar Dey have confirmed their participation.

Kidambi Srikanth was recently included in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), a program by the Government of India to support Indian athletes in their preparation for the Olympics and other international events.

Srikanth had sent across his proposal to the SAI, requesting them to allow him to reach Odense early in the company of his coach and support staff. However, the names of his support staff for the Denmark Open are yet to be decided.

The SAI will also be paying for Kidambi Srikanth's COVID-19 testing procedure which is needed to be done before he flies abroad to Denmark.

The Padma Shri and Arjuna Award recipient has overcome his struggles with knee injuries and recently began training at the Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad. He was supposed to be a part of the training camp for the Thomas and Uber Cup finals which were postponed by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

Kidambi Srikanth will aim to make the best out of the opportunity at the Denmark Open as he steps up his chase for the qualification spot at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Denmark Open is a BWF Super 750 tournament and will mark the return of international badminton action after the tour came to a halt due to the COVID-19 crisis that hit the world.