Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew, BWF World Championships Final: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details, and more

After a pulsating week of action it all now boils down to India's Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the BWF World Championships final.

A first is always special and it's more so for Kidambi Srikanth who became the first Indian men's singles player to reach the final of the BWF World Championships.

The Andhra Pradesh-based shuttler beat compatriot Lakshya Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in a thrilling semi-final on Saturday. Lakshya Sen signed off from his maiden BWF World Championships with a bronze medal.

Kidambi Srikanth, a former World No. 1, would be gunning to win the gold medal and is already in elite company. Srikanth joins Prakash Padukone (bronze in 1983), B Sai Praneeth (bronze in 2019) and Lakshya Sen (bronze in 2021) as India's medal winners at the BWF World Championships in men's singles.

In the women's singles, ace shuttler PV Sindhu has won one gold medal (in 2019), two silver medals and two bronze medals while Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa won the bronze medal in the 2011 edition. Saina Nehwal has also returned from the flagship event with two medals, a silver and a bronze.

Kidambi Srikanth's never-say-die attitude has been the talk of the town in the campaign so far. The attribute will be tested to the maximum in Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew final. The Indian badminton player always rose to the occasion and combined with his accuracy and perseverance, it has forged into a lethal combination.

The Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew final promises to have all the ingredients of a blockbuster as both players have been in good form throughout the BWF World Championships.

The multi-faceted talents of both players - their ability to indulge in rallies, attacking and defensive traits, perseverance and energy levels - will be tested to the hilt in the final.

Kidambi Srikanth in the BWF World Championships

Kidambi Srikanth has been in terrific form at the ongoing BWF World Championships. The badminton star has dropped just two games in the tournament so far and is looking in great nick.

Srikanth started on a rousing note with a 21-12, 21-1 demolition of Spain's Pablo Abian in the first round. Although he seemed to drop his guard a little when he lost the first game to China's Li Shifeng in his second match, a come-from-behind win (15-21, 21-18, 21-17) in the second round was a confidence booster.

From then there was no looking back for Kidambi Srikanth as he overcame a challenge from Lu Guan Zu in the pre-quarterfinals, winning 21-10, 21-5 while making a mincemeat of a challenge from Mark Caljouw (21-8, 21-7) in the quarter-finals.

The quarter-final win meant Kidambi Srikanth was assured of a medal in the ongoing edition but he put his best foot forward to thwart a challenge from compatriot Lakshya Sen in the semi-final to stake claim for the elusive gold medal.

On the eve of the Kidambi Srikath vs Lok Kean Yew final, the Indian shuttler said:

"I really wanted to play my best and see where I am. I’m just very happy to pull this off. I’m happy I could play without making too many mistakes, and even though I did make a few, I could play well when it mattered."

When and where to watch Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew

Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew in the BWF World Championships final will be the first meeting between the two players. Both the Indian and the Singaporean are riding high on confidence and the BWF World Championships final promises to be a humdinger.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network - Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Live action from Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew match commences at 4 pm IST.

BWF World Championships 2021: Live streaming details

The Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew match of the BWF World Championships 2021 final can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

