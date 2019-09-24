Korea Open 2019, PV Sindhu vs Beiwen Zhang: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

PV Sindhu

After winning the biggest title of her career at the BWF World Championships in Basel last month, PV Sindhu suffered an unexpected defeat at the hands of lower-ranked Pornpawee Chochuwong in the second round of the China Open last week. What was even more shocking was the fact that the World No. 5 had a 19-16 lead in the decider which she failed to protect.

Perhaps she relaxed too much towards the end or took her opponent too lightly. Whatever it was, Sindhu has definitely learned from her mistakes and would be itching to bounce back.

This week, she gets a chance to do so at the Korea Open, a tournament she won a couple of years ago. The familiar court, conditions and especially memories of her victory would most definitely inspire her to put in all her efforts.

And she would need to be at her attacking best for in her opener, she faces an opponent known for troubling her in the past. World No. 11 Beiwen Zhang has had three wins over the Indian in their eight meetings and surely knows a thing or two about how to throw the lanky Sindhu off her game.

That said, it also needs to be mentioned that Sindhu has had the upper hand in their rivalry of late and even secured a lopsided win over the American at the World Championships on her way to the gold. Zhang hasn't been at her sharpest in recent times, which makes it easier for Sindhu.

However, at the same time, a slip-up by Sindhu would allow the tricky Zhang to come back into the match, and the Rio Olympic silver medallist needs to ensure that does not happen.

Here is all you need to know about the Ḵorea Open:

Tournament: Korea Open 2019

Category: Super 500

Location: Incheon, Korea

Schedule: (5) PV Sindhu vs Beiwen Zhang at approx 1:10 pm local time or 9:40 am IST on Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Where to watch the matches in India?

The Korea Open matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 3 from Friday, September 27, 2019.

Live Stream Details and Info for the matches:

Live Stream will be available on hotstar.com.