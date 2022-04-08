Korea Open 2022, PV Sindhu vs An Seyoung: Where to get live updates of the match

Match details

Fixture: (3) PV Sindhu vs (2) An Seyoung.

Head-to-head: An Seyoung leads Sindhu 3-0 in the head-to-head, winning all three of their meetings without dropping a game. Their most recent clash was at the BWF World Tour Finals last year, where Seyoung emerged a 21-16, 21-12 winner.

Date: April 9, 2022.

Time: Approx.11.45 am local time / 8.15 am IST.

Tournament: Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022.

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: Suncheon, Korea.

Category: HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500.

PV Sindhu faces an uphill battle in the semifinals in her quest for a second title at the 2022 Korea Open. World No. 4 An Seyoung, whom the Indian has never managed to beat, stands between Sindhu and the final of this Super 500 event.

The 20-year-old has been fast rising up the ranks and has already established herself as one of the contenders for the biggest titles. Last year, the Korean won the BWF World Tour Finals, the Indonesia Open and the Indonesia Masters. This season, An Seyoung has already made the final at the All England Open and will be eager to reach another title round.

An amazing retriever, the Korean has the skills to defuse Sindhu's power and aggression, which is why the Indian continues to struggle against her. That said, the World No. 7 has already grabbed a couple of titles this year.

Sindhu will come into this match on an eight-match winning streak and will be hoping to use her confidence to turn the tables on Seyoung this time.

When and where to watch PV Sindhu vs An Seyoung

The semifinal clash between PV Sindhu and An Seyoung won't be telecast anywhere.

However, the match can be followed on the BWF website and Tournament Software, both of which will provide live scores. Moreover, the social media accounts of both BWF and the Badminton Association of India will provide regular updates on the match.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra