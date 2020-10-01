Lakshya Sen feels Indonesia produces the best badminton players, picks Kento Momota as his favourite player

19-year-old Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen has opined that Indonesia produces the best champion players in badminton every year. According to him, the Indonesian team always performs well at team events while their players shine individually as well.

In an exclusive chat with Shanivi Sadana on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, Lakshya Sen spoke about his future as a player and also shed light on his practice sessions. The 2018 Youth Olympics silver medalist disclosed that he plays many doubles matches during practice because they help him improve his alertness and speed. Sen also revealed that he is looking forward to competing at the upcoming Denmark Open tournament.

Kento Momota is my favourite badminton player: Lakshya Sen

Lakshya Sen has achieved much success in the junior-level tournaments. He clinched the silver medal in the Youth Olympics two years ago and secured the gold medal in the boys' singles event of the Asian Junior Championships.

When asked about his favourite badminton star, Lakshya Sen replied:

"At the moment, it is Kento Momota. The way he plays, and the tournaments that he has won, he is a good player."

Kento Momota is the World No.1 badminton player at the moment. The Japanese player has won two World Championships, two Asian Championships and one All England title.

Lakshya Sen then gave his opinion on which country, apart from India, produced the maximum number of champion badminton players.

"I think it's Indonesia. They have a really strong team when it comes to the Thomas Cup, Uber Cup, or other team events. They also have very good individual players. They have 2-3 players in the Top 8 of singles and doubles. So, Indonesia is doing really well."

It is no wonder that the top two teams in the BWF Men's Doubles Rankings are from Indonesia. In addition, Indonesian duo Anthony Ginting and Jonatan Christie also hold the seventh and eighth positions in the Men's Singles Rankings.