Lee Chong Wei withdraws from upcoming World Championships and Asian Games

Nilesh Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
News
152   //    25 Jul 2018, 23:17 IST

Blibli Indonesia Open - Day 5
Lee Chong Wei

What's the story?

Malaysian megastar shuttler, Lee Chong Wei has been diagnosed with respiratory issues. As a result, the Commonwealth Games champion was forced to pull out of the upcoming Major events -- the Asian Games at Jakarta and the World Championships at Nanjing.

The badminton scene is as heated as ever, with a rather hectic schedule in the past few months. Even the young guns are feeling the intensity, let alone the 35-year-old maestro. The World Number 2 has already played nine tournaments so far this year, which includes redeeming himself in front of the home crowd at the Malaysia Open, by defeating the resurgent Kento Momota.

In case you didn't know

The World Championship is scheduled to begin this Monday in the Chinese city of Nanjing, where the former World No. 1 is Seeded No. 2 and is being counted as one of the top contenders.

The heart of the matter

Lee, who stood second best on more occasions than otherwise on the BWF World Championship's podium, was all set to exact revenge for his last edition's humiliating loss to the French veteran Brice Leverdez, before his shock withdrawal was announced.

"(LCW) is unwell and suffering from a respiratory related disorder" said the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM)

"For the time being he cannot undergo any intense physical activity for a period of at least one month and therefore we have to withdraw Lee from his participation at the BWF World Championships" they further added.

Norza Zakaria, the BAM president also showed his support for Chong Wei's decision to rest.

BAM is yet to provide any further information on this massive setback. However, Lee's fans across the globe started getting tense as their role model failed to show up at the training sessions. The fans, for whom it is a massive heartbreak, have been speculating about all over the web.

What's next?

It is not known right now where the Malaysian great will be making his much-awaited return on the BWF circuit.

Do you think Lee will be able to get back to winning ways after this break? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

