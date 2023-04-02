Madrid Spain Masters 2023 Final: PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung preview, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Indian shuttle queen PV Sindhu will aim for her first title of the season when she squares off against World No. 12 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the Madrid Spain Masters final on Sunday, April 2.

Sindhu struggled for a few months since coming back from a five-month injury layoff. After going winless in her first three BWF World Tour events of the year, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion finally ended the losing streak at last week's Swiss Open. However, her title defense in Basel in the second round.

The World No. 11 has rebounded strongly from the setback at Madrid this week. Showing flashes of her brilliance, the two-time Olympic medalist has now won four consecutive matches to make the final in the Spanish capital.

The fact that Sindhu is yet to drop a game so far this week should boost her confidence as she sets her sights on her first title since Commonwealth glory in Birmingham last August.

PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung: Head-to-head and prediction

Sindhu has a flawless 7-0 record over Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in their head-to-head. Their last meeting was at the Indonesia Masters 2022, where Sindhu edged the Indonesian 23-21, 20-22, 21-11.

Nevertheless, Sindhu can't take Tunjung lightly. The 23-year-old is a former junior world champion and one of the best players from the next generation. Although a BWF World Tour title is still lacking, the youngster has already made quite an impact on the tour.

The 2022 Australian Open runner-up has come to the Madrid Spain Masters on the back of a semifinal showing at the Swiss Open last week. This week, she scalped top seed and home hope Carolina Marin in three games in the semifinals to set up the title showdown with Sindhu.

Tunjung will definitely be buoyed by the win over the former Olympic and world champion. But how quickly she recovers from the one-hour marathon remains to be seen.

Sindhu holds the edge in terms of freshness and her past record over Tunjung. If she manages to remain at her sharpest, she should be able to add yet another title to her illustrous resume.

Madrid Spain Masters, PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung: Date and time

Second seed PV Sindhu and Gregoria Mariska Tunjung will cross swords in the women's singles final at the Madrid Spain Masters on Sunday. It will be the fourth match of the day on Court 1.

Date: April 2, 2023

Time: Approx 1 pm local time, 4.30 pm IST

Venue: Centro Deportivo Municipal Gallur, Madrid

Madrid Spain Masters, PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung: Where to watch & live streaming details

The Madrid Spain Masters finals will be broadcast live in India on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels. The matches can also be streamed live on Jio Cinema.

Live streaming will be available on YouTube on BWF.TV as well.

Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software.

Poll : 0 votes