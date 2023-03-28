Madrid Spain Masters 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Fresh off their Swiss Open title run, India's premier men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /Chirag Shetty will launch their title bid at the Madrid Spain Masters, scheduled to be held in the Spanish capital from March 28 to April 2.

It was their first trophy of the season and their fifth world tour title overall. The reigning Commonwealth Games champions will now aim to continue their winning streak in Madrid, where they are seeded second.

They will begin their quest against the World No. 37 pair of Ayato Endo and Yuta Takei of Japan.

Meanwhile, PV Sindhu will hope to get her campaign back on track, having endured a miserable season so far. Her comeback from a five-month injury layoff has been highly disappointing, to say the least.

The two-time Olympic medalist has now tumbled outside the top 10 to No. 11 after seeing her Swiss Open title defense come to an end in the second round last week.

Can PV Sindhu get back to winning ways? (Image: Getty)

Seeded second behind home superstar Carolina Marin, Sindhu will start her challenge against Swiss qualifier Jenjira Stadelmann, the same player she defeated in the first round at Basel last week.

The picture in India's men's singles discipline isn't too bright either as the top stars are struggling to string together wins consistently. The contingent will hope for a turnaround in fortunes in Spain.

Kidambi Srikanth is seeded fifth and has been drawn against World No. 32 Sitthikom Thammasin of Thailand. Sameer Verma and Sai Praneeth are the Indian veterans taking part in this competition this week.

In the women's doubles, All England Open semi-finalists Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand have received their sixth billing. They will face Japan's Rena Miyaura/Ayako Sakuramoto, who sent them packing in the first round of the Thailand Masters earlier this year.

Madrid Spain Masters 2023 schedule

Venue: Centro Deportivo Municipal Gallur, Madrid

Tournament category: BWF World Tour Super 300

Qualifying rounds: March 28, 2023

First round: March 28-29, 2023

Second round: March 30, 2023

Quarter-finals: March 31, 2023

Semi-finals: April 1, 2023

Finals: April 2, 2023

Matches for the first few days are likely to start at 10 am local time / 1.30 pm IST.

Madrid Spain Masters 2023: Telecast channel list in India

The Madrid Spain Masters will be broadcast live in India on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels from Saturday, April 1. There is still no confirmation on whether the matches will be shown live on Voot Select and Jio Cinema.

Live streaming will be available on YouTube on BWF.TV.

Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software throughout the tournament.

Full list of Indian contingent playing at Madrid Spain Masters 2023 (Main draw)

Men's singles: Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath, Sameer Verma, Priyanshu Rajawat

Women's singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha

Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala

Women's doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand, Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam, Sikki Reddy/Arathi Sara Sunil

