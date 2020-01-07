Malaysia Masters 2020, Kidambi Srikanth vs Chou Tien Chen: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Kidambi Srikanth will be in action at the Malaysia Masters 2020, the first BWF World Tour tournament of 2020 as he will be up against the second-ranked Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in the former's very first match of the year.

One of the most consistent players of the year 2019, Chen would be a huge roadblock in Kidambi's campaign in the first Super 500 tournament as the Indian, currently ranked 12th in the world, had a forgetful campaign in 2019.

Apart from the India Open 2019, he failed to reach the finals of any other tournament. Out of the 16 tournaments he played, the Guntur-based shuttler fell to four first-round losses, three second-round losses and seven losses in the quarterfinals.

He also battled with injury along the way and has also withdrawn from the upcoming Premier Badminton League. With the Tokyo Olympics taking place later this year, Kidambi's focus would be to keep fit and make it to the quadrennial tournament. Kidambi is ranked 24th on the Olympic qualification list and will have to be at his best to make the cut for the Olympics.

However, Kidambi's statistics against Chen do not help his cause of making it to the finals of the Malaysia Masters. The Indian trails 1-4 in their five meetings, and has lost in all of their last four meetings, maybe it a tough ask for him to go past the Taiwanese.

Here is the Malaysia Masters 2020 Schedule:

Tournament: Perodua Malaysia Masters 2020

Category: Super 500

Prize Money: US$400,000

Venue: Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Dates: January 7-12, 2020

Match: Kidambi Srikanth vs Chou Tien Chen

Where to watch the matches in India?

The Malaysia Masters matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD from quarterfinals.

Malaysia Masters live stream details

Live Stream will be available on Hotstar.com.

