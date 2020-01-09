Malaysia Masters 2020, PV Sindhu vs Aya Ohori: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

PV Sindhu made a strong start to the new season

With a powerful display at the Malaysia Masters on Wednesday, PV Sindhu made a thunderous start to the 2020 season. In every point of the 21-15, 21-13 win over the 27th ranked Evgeniya Kosetskaya, we saw glimpses of the old Sindhu.

The 35-minute blitzkrieg saw the Rio Olympic silver medallist in full flow, as she looked determined to erase the memories of her bitter end to 2019. The world champion, seeded sixth at the season's first BWF Super 500 event, brought forth all her aggression on the court to deny the Russian any chance of getting a foothold in the match.

The performance clearly proved that Sindhu is serious about every match and she knows that each win will help build her confidence as she sets her sights on the coveted gold medal at the Tokyo Games.

Next up for the 2018 BWF World Tour Finals winner is the young Japanese, Aya Ohori. The World No. 19 has had a stellar junior career and made a seamless transition to the senior circuit, reaching as high as No. 13 in the world in 2017.

Ohori has never beaten Sindhu in their past eight meetings but their last two showdowns went the distance and in both, Ohori snatched the opening game from Sindhu. The Indian might be the favourite in this clash but she needs to be careful and make sure she doesn't allow the Japanese to play her natural game.

Here is all you need to know about

Tournament: PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2020

Category: Super 500

Prize Money: US $400,000

Venue: Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Dates: January 7-12, 2020

Match Schedule: (6) PV Sindhu vs Aya Ohori at approx 12 noon IST on January 9, 2020

Where to watch the Malaysia Masters 2020 matches in India?

The Malaysia Masters matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD from the quarterfinals.

Malaysia Masters 2020 Live Stream Details

Live stream will be available on Hotstar.com.