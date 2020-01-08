Malaysia Masters 2020, PV Sindhu vs Evgeniya Kosetskaya: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST SHARE

PV Sindhu would look to begin the 2020 season on a thunderous note

After the disastrous first day for Indian shuttlers at the Malaysia Masters on which none could manage a win, PV Sindhu and other top singles stars will try to salvage the situation when they take the court today.

Sindhu, who has won this tournament twice in the past, has been seeded sixth this time. The World No. 6 faces the 27th ranked Evgeniya Kosetskaya of Russia for a place in the pre-quarter-finals.

Going by their past record, the Rio Olympic silver medallist should not have much of a problem against her opponent today. The two have met only once, at the Fuzhou China Open in 2018, where Sindhu beat her 21-13, 21-19.

The reigning world champion would hope to bring that same aggression on the court in Kuala Lumpur today.

For Sindhu, this being an Olympic year, every match would be carefully monitored by Pullela Gopichand as she prepares to bring India the highly-coveted gold medal she missed out on winning four years ago in Rio. Her 2019 season did not end the way she would have wanted to as she struggled for form and consistency following the biggest win of her career in Basel.

But now it's a fresh season and Sindhu is coming after a good period of rest and recovery. She would be keen not to repeat the mistakes she made last year post her World Championships victory. A charged up and rejuvenated Sindhu would be settling for nothing less than the title as she looks to boost her confidence level with every win on her way to Tokyo.

Here is all you need to know about Malaysia Masters 2020

Tournament: PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2020

Category: Super 500

Prize Money: US $400,000

Venue: Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Dates: January 7-12, 2020

Match Schedule: (6) PV Sindhu vs Evgeniya Kosetskaya at approx 2pm IST on January 8, 2020

Where to watch the Malaysia Masters 2020 matches in India?

The Malaysia Masters matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD from the quarterfinals.

Malaysia Masters 2020 Live Stream Details

Live stream will be available on Hotstar.com.