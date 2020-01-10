Malaysia Masters 2020, PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Shruti Sinha FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

Stern test awaits PV Sindhu

In her quest for her first title of the 2020 season, PV Sindhu has a tough task on her hands. The reigning world champion will face the World No. 2 Tai Tzu Ying at the Malaysia Masters quarter-finals in what would be the sternest test of the week for the Indian.

For Sindhu, no opponent could pose a more serious threat than the Chinese Taipei ace, who had been a longtime World No. 1. Tai's array of smooth strokes, her guile and finesse and her incredible anticipation and retrieval skills always make it a difficult time for the Indian on the courts.

Having prevailed over her at the Rio Olympics, Sindhu struggled for a long time against her nemesis and failed to solve the Tai puzzle in as many as six consecutive matches. It was finally at the BWF World Tour Finals in 2018 that the Hyderabadi could hold her nerves and edge Tai in an absolute blockbuster of a battle.

The two were involved once more in yet another three-game thriller in the quarter-finals of the World Championships last year where Sindhu had to dig deep and show her steely resolve to get the win again. That stupendous win emboldened the Rio Olympic silver medalist and paved the way for her first title win at the World Championships and even made Sindhu call it her best performance of 2019.

Tai and Sindhu faced off once more at the French Open. While this time Sindhu could not emerge victorious, the match was no less enthralling and remained yet another example of their sizzling rivalry.

This would be their first meeting since that match in October and would be a good indicator of the form of either as they both set their sights on the Olympic gold medal later in the year. No matter whoever comes out as the winner this time, an exhilarating match of the highest quality is on the cards that is sure to keep fans on tenterhooks.

Here is all you need to know about Malaysia Masters 2020 Schedule

Tournament: PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2020

Category: Super 500

Prize Money: US $400,000

Venue: Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Dates: January 7-12, 2020

Match Schedule: (6) PV Sindhu vs (1) Tai Tzu Ying at 12:30 pm IST on January 10, 2020

Where to watch the Malaysia Masters 2020 matches in India?

The Malaysia Masters matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD from the quarterfinals.

Malaysia Masters 2020 Live Stream Details

Live stream will be available on Hotstar.com.