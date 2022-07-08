Malaysia Masters 2022: PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying preview, head-to-head, prediction & live streaming details

Match details

Fixture: (7) PV Sindhu vs (2) Tai Tzu Ying

Tournament: Perodua Malaysia Masters 2022

Date: July 08, 2022

Round: Quarter-finals

Venue: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Category: HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500

Match timing: Approx 3.45 pm local time, 1.15 pm IST

Prize money: $360,000

TV Channel: Sports18 1 SD & HD

Live streaming: BWF TV

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying preview

PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu Ying will square off on Friday for the second time in as many weeks, with their upcoming clash to be held at the ongoing 2022 Malaysia Masters.

The two met at the same stage of the Malaysia Open last week, where the Indian stormed out of the blocks to bag the first game against her nemesis. Sindhu, however, couldn't hold off the surging Tai for the remainder of the match, ultimately falling in three games.

Despite the defeat, the performance would have bolstered the two-time Olympian's confidence ahead of the upcoming Commonwealth Games to be held later this month.

Sindhu, winner of two BWF titles this season, has been on a good run in the ongoing Asian swing, which has seen her beat quality players. After collecting a bronze at the Asian Championships, the ace shuttler made it to the semi-finals at the Thailand Open and the quarter-finals at both the Indonesia Masters and the Malaysia Open.

She began her Malaysia Masters campaign this week with a tight 21-13, 17-21, 21-15 win over World No. 9 He Bing Jiao and then walloped Zhang Yi Man 21-12, 21-10 to reach the quarters.

Tai Tzu Ying in action at the Malaysia Open (Image courtesy: Getty)

World No. 2 Tai Tzu Ying, meanwhile, has so far had a spectacular campaign during the Asian swing. She won back-to-back titles at the Thailand Open and the Indonesia Open before finishing in the semi-finals of the Malaysia Open.

At this week's Malaysia Masters, the Tokyo Olympic silver medalist had a breezy opener against Sim Yu Jin. She was then stretched to the decider by Goh Jin Wei before completing a 16-21, 21-7, 21-9 comeback win over the local hope.

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying head-to-head

Tai Tzu Ying leads the head-to-head against PV Sindhu by a whopping 16-5 margin. Sindhu last beat the former World No. 1 on her way to winning the 2019 BWF World Championships.

Their most recent meeting was last week at the Malaysia Open, where the Chinese Taipei ace needed three games to edge Sindhu 13-21, 21-15, 21-13.

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying prediction

Needless to say, Tai always presents a different type of challenge for Sindhu. With her brilliant movement and exceptional finesse, she manages to blunt Sindhu's aggressive game time and again.

It will once again be a stern test for the Indian against the Chinese Taipei ace.

However, Sindhu should be fresh coming into this match, having won her second-round clash against Yi Man in 28 minutes. Tai, on the other hand, needed 42 minutes to stave off the resistance of Goh Jin Wei.

It remains to be seen if the long match has any bearing on her face-off against Sindhu.

Pick: Tai Tzu Ying to win in three games.

