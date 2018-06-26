Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Malaysian Open 2018, Saina Nehwal vs Pui Yin Yip: Telecast, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch Online

All you need to know about the upcoming match between Saina Nehwal and Pui Yin Yip

Akshat Mehrish
SENIOR ANALYST
News 26 Jun 2018, 12:05 IST
347

Saina Nehwal in action
Saina Nehwal in action

The 2018 Malaysian Open is about to get underway with all the top Indian shuttlers vying for glory. The tournament will take place at the Axiata Arena in Malaysia and will run from June 26 to July 1.

Kidambi Srikanth, P.V. Sindhu, and Saina Nehwal are some of the top names taking part in this tournament. If they indeed manage to win the tournament, the shuttlers will be awarded eleven thousand points (11,000) to add to their tally. Runners-up will be given Nine thousand three hundred and fifty points (9,350).

Saina Nehwal will begin her road towards the ultimate prize today, June 26. She will face Hong Kong's Yip Pui Yin in the first round of the BWF Malaysian Open 2018. Nehwal has been in good form in 2018 and will look to go as far in the competition as possible, hopefully winning the top prize.

However, she has been drawn in a tough quarter alongside second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan. Nehwal will face Yamaguchi in the Second Round if she manages to progress from the first.

For now, the Indian shuttler will face an opponent who she has gotten the better of on seven occasions.

The former world no. 2 will bid to follow up her Commonwealth Gold medal with another trophy as she takes on Yip Pui Yin of Hong Kong.

Here are all the details for the upcoming match between Saina Nehwal and Yip Pui Yin:

Match: First Round, Saina Nehwal vs Yip Pui Yin

Timing: 12:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Venue:  Main Location 3, Axiata Arena, Malaysia

Date: 26 June 2018

Television Channel: Star Sports (Tentative)

Live Stream: Hotstar (Tentative)

You can also follow live commentary of this First Round match between Saina Nehwal and Yip Pui Yin on Sportskeeda!

Malaysia Open Badminton 2018 Saina Nehwal Pui Yin YIP
