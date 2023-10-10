Mathias Boe: Meet the man behind Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's rise to the top

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have risen to rapid fame in the world of badminton. Where it used to be unheard of for an Indian doubles pair to crack the quarterfinals of a major tournament, Rankireddy and Shetty are now title contenders in any event they participate in.

The duo have a long list of achievements to their names, including winning the Indonesia Open Super 1000, the Thomas Cup, a medal at the BWF World Championships, and India's maiden gold at the Asian Games.

In a country where badminton singles has often been treated as a priority, a large part of Rankireddy and Shetty's rise to the top is credit to their coach Mathias Boe.

Hailing from Denmark, Boe himself was a reputed men's doubles player, holding the World No. 1 rank with his partner Carsten Mogenson in his prime. He is also the 2011 All-England Champion, 2012 London Olympics silver-medalist, and the 2016 Thomas Cup winner as part of the Danish team.

Boe started coaching Satwiksairaj and Chirag in early 2021 when the Indian national team's doubles coach Flandy Limpele stepped down due to personal reasons.

At that time, Boe was partnered with Shetty as part of the Pune 7Aces PBL team and offered to step in as his and Rankireddy's coach ahead of the Olympics.

Mathias Boe's attacking ways are reflected in Rankireddy and Shetty's gameplay

Speaking on working with the Danish great in 2021, both Rankireddy and Shetty were of the opinion that they would have much to learn from the 43-year-old, especially his ability to convert matches that looked like a lost cause.

Fast forward to the 2023 Asian Championships, the Indians were a game down and trailing 13-7 in the finals before they made a comeback that landed them their second title of the year.

Mathias Boe was known for his aggressive and passionate ways when he was on the court, and fans can see that reflected in Rankireddy and Shetty's game.

With Satwik's power and Chirag's agility added to their combined grit, the duo has become a regular sight in the finals of major tournaments.